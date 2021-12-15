ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cannabis REIT IIP Buys 27 Properties In Colorado, Pennsylvania And North Dakota For $72.7M

By Nina Zdinjak
 5 days ago
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) confirmed Tuesday that it has completed the $72.7 million acquisition of a portfolio of 27 properties in Colorado, Pennsylvania and North Dakota that are 100% leased for use as regulated cannabis dispensing, processing and/or cultivation facilities.

“This transaction represents an outstanding addition to our portfolio, and we are thrilled to continue to expand on our long-term real estate partnerships with Columbia Carem, Curaleaf and LivWell, in addition to welcoming Kaya Cannabis and Schwazze to our tenant roster,” Paul Smithers, president and CEO of IIP stated. “The purchase of this portfolio also provides us an opportunity to efficiently add well-located retail space to our portfolio, with strong, established operators in place.”

Property Portfolio Details

  • The property portfolio consists of 24 properties located in Colorado, two in North Dakota and one in Pennsylvania.
  • 16 properties are leased to a subsidiary of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF);
  • Four properties are leased to subsidiaries of Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ);
  • Three properties are leased to subsidiaries of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF);
  • Three properties are leased to subsidiaries of LivWell Holdings, Inc.;
  • One property is leased to a subsidiary of Southwest Alternative Care, LLC (Kaya Cannabis

As of Dec. 14, the San Diego, California-based cannabis REIT owned 103 properties across 19 states, representing a total of approximately 7.7 million rentable square feet. It also had committed around $2.0 billion across its portfolio, including capital invested to date and additional capital commitments to fund future construction and tenant improvements at IIP’s properties. More recent news from IIP:

Price Action

IIP shares closed Tuesday market session 3.73% lower at $236.80 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

greenhousegrower.com

Colorado OK’s Pesticides for Use in Cannabis

The Colorado Department of Agriculture recently updated its list of pesticides that are permitted for use on cannabis. The following products have been added:. According to the CDA, “the list is intended to assist Colorado cannabis growers in identifying which pesticides can be used legally in accordance with the Pesticide Applicators’ Act and its Rules in the production of cannabis. It is not an endorsement or recommendation to use these products in the production of cannabis in Colorado. These products have not been tested to determine their health effects if used on cannabis that will be consumed and thus the health risks to consumers are unknown.”
COLORADO STATE
kxnet.com

North Dakota COVID-19 update

The omicron variant has not been detected yet in the state, but health officials say they’re keeping a close eye on things. Across North Dakota, there are 2,236 active cases of the coronavirus and those with the Upper Missouri Health District said increases in both vaccinations and cases have been occurring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Lowest Divorce Rate In The U.S.

North Dakota has the lowest divorce rates in the country, the latest US Census Bureau data reveals. The Peace Garden State boasts 4.7 divorces for every 1,000 women aged 15 and above. In comparison, the national rate stands at 7.7, while South Dakota has the second-highest divorce rate at 12.1 — just falling behind Arkansas’ rate of 13. Although marriage and divorce rates between 2008-2018 in the US both declined, divorce rates have fallen faster. In 2018, 16.6 per 1,000 U. women were married, down from 17.9 in 2008.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GlobeSt.com

Waterford Property, CSCDA Buy Affordable Property for $280M

Waterford Property Company and the California Statewide Community Development Authority have partnered to acquire Residences at Westgate, a 480-unit affordable apartment community in Pasadena, for $280 million from Equity Residential. This is the fourth property in Waterford’s Pasadena affordable housing portfolio. It will serve as project administrator for the property.
REAL ESTATE
Jamestown Sun

Coyote Catalog opens in North Dakota

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and North Dakota Department of Agriculture are once again opening the Coyote Catalog, a statewide effort designed to connect committed coyote hunters and trappers with landowners who are dealing with coyotes in their areas. Landowners can sign up on the Department of Agriculture...
ANIMALS
