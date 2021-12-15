Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Worth US$ 11,944.6 Million, Booming at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028 | BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC

Medical robots are the robots designed for specific medical applications. They comprise capability of performing various medical operations such as medical test, patient monitoring, and surgeries. Medical robots can perform surgery wholly based on the pre-surgical planning by the surgeons. With the use of medical robots, high accuracy in open and minimally invasive surgeries can be achieved. Technological advancement has allowed surgeons to operate robots and perform surgeries remotely. The recent technological advancement has been focused to reduce the cost of products, leading to increasing use applications of these robots in different tasks. In 2000 the U.S. FDA granted approval to da Vinci robot that is known for its use in neck and head, cardiac, and urology surgery. In 2014, the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) reported that da Vinci robot is used in every four hospitals in the U.S. and in the same year 570,000 procedures were performed in the region.

ENGINEERING ・ 1 DAY AGO