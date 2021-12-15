Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market is estimated to surpass US$ 3,244.7 Million with CAGR of 10.6% by end of 2028 | Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Ispen, Advanced Accelerator Applications

Femtosecond laser releases 10 to 15 pulses per second and with the use of passive mode locking technique it generates short pulses. This technique generates light pulses in short time such as for femtosecond or picosecond durations. Ophthalmologists largely use the femtosecond lasers as these devices avoid complex open surgery procedures and simplify them. This type of lasers are most commonly used in laser in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) for flap creation. Femtosecond lasers can also be used for cataract surgery, corneal refractive procedure, and full thickness and lamellar corneal transplantation. Moreover, using femtosecond laser, doctors can select the cutting position, angle, and diameter of the hinge, and also the flap thickness and diameter, which could help to obtain better flab stability and reduce clinical epithelial ingrowth. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 116 countries are affected by cataract and around 42 million people experienced sever vision loss and out of these cases 17 million were caused by cataract in 2014. In the same year, cataract was primarily responsible for blindness in 43.6% countries.

