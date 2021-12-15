ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cell Culture Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 27,565.9 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 7.2%: Coherent Market Insights | Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd.

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCell Culture Market Market has potentials to grow as the most influential market worldwide as it has been playing a noteworthy role in imprinting positive impacts on the international economy. The Global Cell Culture Market Market Report offers vital insights to determine and study market anticipations, market size, and competitive environment....

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Electronic Skin Market To Reach USD 20.02 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

High demand for electronic skin in the healthcare sector to treat diabetes and cardiology diseases is driving market growth. New York, December 21,2021 – The global electronic skin market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.02 Billion in 2027 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand for electronic skin in the healthcare sector and increasing growth in the robotics industry are key factors driving growth of the global electronic skin market. Advancements in technology and incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector is supporting revenue growth of the market.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medagadget.com

Drug Discovery Informatics Market To Reach USD 4.09 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investm ent in research & development are key factors driving growth of the drug discovery informatics market. New York, December 21,2021 – The global drug discovery informatics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.09 Billion by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Cholesterol Testing Services Market is estimated to surpass US$ 22.6 Billion with CAGR 7.8% by 2028

Cholesterol is a natural atom, which is found in every one of the cells of the body. Cholesterol is the forerunner to nutrient D and certain chemicals. Expansion in cholesterol levels in the blood could prompt the development of plaque (atherosclerosis). Elevated cholesterol has no symptoms. A blood test is the best way to distinguish elevated cholesterol. Cholesterol testing supports estimating cholesterol and fatty substance levels in the blood and it is called lipoprotein profiling or lipoprotein investigation. Blood cholesterol testing helps to lessen the danger of stroke, coronary episodes, and fringe conduit illnesses.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% And estimated to surpass US$ 27,543.1 Million by 2028

Sterile injectables are pharmaceutical products used to deliver high concentration of a drug into a patient’s body so that the body can metabolize the drug more effectively. It has become one of the most commonly used therapeutic modalities in all areas of medicine. Sterile injectables have helped reduce costs related to treatment and have enabled the introduction of important new drugs into the health care system. It also helps reduce exposure to infection, side effects and wastage of resources due to their ability to form a permanent seal with the walls of blood vessels.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Corning Incorporated#Sartorius Ag#Cagr#Merck Kgaa#Coherent Market Insights#Biospherix Ltd#Thermo Fisher Scientific
Medagadget.com

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc.

Organ and tissue transplantation is the practice of replacing a part of the body with another. A donor’s own tissue is often a better match for a recipient than a random individual. A patient undergoing a transplant usually has a short period of illness before it requires a new organ. The first step in the transplant process is the evaluation of the donor’s tissue. The information about the allograft is assessed by a team of medical experts, including an infectious disease expert and a tissue bank medical director. Until a medical director determines that the tissue is safe for the recipient, no allograft will be released. The process is usually done within a few weeks. It is often necessary to wait for three or more months before the transplant.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Orthodontic Supplies Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | 3M Company, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Align Technology Inc.

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry dealing with the alignment and structure of teeth to help in achieving good oral health. North America’s Orthodontic industry, which includes Professional Orthodontic Supplies (POS). The industry had recorded positive growth in each of the last five years. The demand for orthodontic supplies in orthodontic care centers, particularly in the U.S., has grown significantly over the last two decades. As the demand for orthodontic supplies has grown, so too, the number of technical and product categories has expanded. This has led to increased competition among manufacturers, distributors, and manufacturers who have expanded their product portfolios to include dental braces, archwires, braces systems, retainers, bridges, and VTC appliances.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis

Erythropoietin alfa is generally used to treat frailty and increment the red platelets include in the body. Erythropoietin drugs are created in vitro by removing the erythropoietin from the human body and creating it using recombinant DNA innovation. Erythropoietin drugs are additionally used to treat pallor incited from disease, numerous myeloma, and HIV-related iron deficiency. Recombinant DNA innovation has permitted analysts to foster manufactured types of erythropoietin, for example, epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, epoetin delta, and epoetin omega. The erythropoietin drugs market has seen solid reception in the malignant growth and HIV-related paleness treatment. The erythropoietin alfa biosimilars have acquired a huge foothold in the next two years and the market will observe the presentation of new biosimilars as the current erythropoietin drugs go through patent lapse.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market To Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

Growing digitization of healthcare systems infrastructure in developed and developing countries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 21,2021 – The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Medagadget.com

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,864.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028

Intraosseous infusion (IO) devices, such as bone injection gun, can be used in critical situations where immediate response is required. Bone injection gun can be used in immediate medical intervention. The preferred site of administration for people over 12 years is 1 cm proximal to tibial tuberosity and proximal tibia 2 cm medial and 1 cm medial and 2 cm distal to tibial tuberosity for less than 12 year age.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Dental Articulators Market Expected to Experience various Growth Opportunities to 2030

The dental articulators market is expected to experience various growth opportunities in the years to come. These growth opportunities in the market are possible with the growing count of dental procedures across the globe. Further, the rising count of oral health disorders among people is also estimated to propel demand opportunities in the market in the years to come. The growing count of R & D activities for product development is also driving growth impetus in the global market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Medical Robots Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd

Medical robots are the robots designed for specific medical applications. They comprise capability of performing various medical operations such as medical test, patient monitoring, and surgeries. Medical robots can perform surgery wholly based on the pre-surgical planning by the surgeons. With the use of medical robots, high accuracy in open and minimally invasive surgeries can be achieved. Technological advancement has allowed surgeons to operate robots and perform surgeries remotely. The recent technological advancement has been focused to reduce the cost of products, leading to increasing use applications of these robots in different tasks. In 2000 the U.S. FDA granted approval to da Vinci robot that is known for its use in neck and head, cardiac, and urology surgery. In 2014, the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) reported that da Vinci robot is used in every four hospitals in the U.S. and in the same year 570,000 procedures were performed in the region.
ENGINEERING
Medagadget.com

Parenteral Packaging Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.1% And estimated to surpass US$ 24,973.9 Million by 2028

The market for parenteral packaging is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical industry. The market is segmented by material, as it is the easiest to manufacture and cheapest to purchase. The market is highly fragmented by materials and processes used to manufacture them. This segment is divided into plastic-based and glass-encapsulated packaging, which is used for sterile fluids.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Anesthesia Machines Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come | Smiths medical, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Covidien, Dragerwerk, Aeonmed

Anesthesia is used to control the pain or other sensations in a surgical and other procedure with or without the losing consciousness. It helps to control breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and rhythm, and blood flow. Anesthesia are of different types, which includes general, local, dissociative, and regional. Anesthesia machines provide support for administering anesthesia, they deliver variable gas mixtures that are later delivered to the breathing systems. With the use of oxygen masks, these gases are then administered. The anesthetic machine includes three pressure systems; I) high pressure system, which gathers gases at cylinder pressure, II) intermediate pressure system, which delivers gases to flow meters, and III) low pressure system that transfers gases to the machine outlet from the flow meters. New anesthetic machines include better features than the traditional machines in terms of proper ventilation techniques, inhaled agent delivery, accurate monitoring features, closed loop and low flow anesthesia.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Arthroscopy Devices Market USD 7,230.1 Million Revenue Projects to Cross High Growth Trajectory Over 2028 – Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Inc.), Stryker Corporation

Arthroscopy is a procedure that diagnose and treats the internal parts of the body, and the devices that are used during this procedure are called as arthroscopy devices. The procedure is minimally invasive and involves inserting a small probe through an incision. Arthroscopy is primarily used for diagnosis of inner body structure. Surgical arthroscopy uses these devices in surgical procedures. Arthroscopy devices comprise motorized instruments, mechanical instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and special instruments such as punches, probes, lasers, shavers, electrocautery electrodes, meniscus repair sets, and ACL sets.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Devices Market To Surpass US$ 68.3 Billion Threshold By 2026 | Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Escalon Medical Corp

Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science that deals with anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eye. Major eye diseases include haloes, eyelid abnormalities, distorted vision, glaucoma, cataract and retinal disease. The ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of various diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices and vision care products. These segments comprise several devices used for treatment of eye diseases. The diagnostic and monitoring device segment is further sub-segmented into fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, tonometers, slit lamps and corneal topographers. The surgical device segment includes refractive devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, cataract, and glaucoma devices.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Cushings Syndrome Market Upsurge Forecast Report 2028 with Latest Industry Developements 2021 | Corcept Therapeutics Inc., HRA Pharma, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and Novartis AG.

Cushing’s syndrome is characterized by over production of hormone cortisol over a long period of time. The most common cause is the use of steroid drugs, but it can also occur from overproduction of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Cushing syndrome can result in exaggerated facial roundness, weight gain around the midsection and upper back, thinning of arms and legs.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Anesthesia Gas Scavenging System Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Wuxi Huana Healthcare Techniques Co. Ltd, Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd., Beacon Medaes

The anesthetic gas scavenging system is used to remove anesthetic gas mixtures in parts fitted with nitrous oxide terminal units like operation rooms. The scavenging system is used for collecting the waste gases in the exhaust port of the anesthetic circuit or ventilator. These gases are then transferred to a receiving system and are released in the outer environment. The hazardous effects of anesthetic gases such as nitrous oxide and other volatile agents can be observed in surrounding people. Hence, the use of anesthetic scavenging system is important.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market – List of Companies Experiencing Historical Growth Along with SWOT Analysis and Industry Outlook, Players IMRA America, Inc., Newport Corporation, Abbott Medical Optics

Femtosecond laser releases 10 to 15 pulses per second and with the use of passive mode locking technique it generates short pulses. This technique generates light pulses in short time such as for femtosecond or picosecond durations. Ophthalmologists largely use the femtosecond lasers as these devices avoid complex open surgery procedures and simplify them. This type of lasers are most commonly used in laser in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) for flap creation. Femtosecond lasers can also be used for cataract surgery, corneal refractive procedure, and full thickness and lamellar corneal transplantation. Moreover, using femtosecond laser, doctors can select the cutting position, angle, and diameter of the hinge, and also the flap thickness and diameter, which could help to obtain better flab stability and reduce clinical epithelial ingrowth. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 116 countries are affected by cataract and around 42 million people experienced sever vision loss and out of these cases 17 million were caused by cataract in 2014. In the same year, cataract was primarily responsible for blindness in 43.6% countries.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Pet Health Products Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Central Garden & Pet Company, Bayer AG, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

A companion or pet animal is an animal kept in the protection, company or entertainment of an individual. Generally dogs and cats are preferred as pets, though house rabbits, parrots, guinea pigs, and fancy rats have also become popular choices. The acceptance of western culture and changing lifestyles in emerging economies such as India and China, has increased the adoption of pet animals, which in turn is supporting the growth of the pet health products market. Pet ownership is largely considered to be status symbols in emerging economies. Cats and dogs are usually adopted by the populace for psychological and therapeutic benefits.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy