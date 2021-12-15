ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

PENGUINS WINNING STREAK HITS FIVE

By Hometown5
 5 days ago

Make it five straight wins for the Penguins and big milestones for two of their legendary superstars. Paul Steigerwald recaps last night’s 5-2 win over Montreal. Five different players scored the Pens’ five goals. Coach Mike...

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeff Carter, penalty killers help Penguins run winning streak to 6 with OT victory

Jeff Carter was relieved. Sure, scoring an overtime goal and leading the Penguins to a hard-fought 3-2 home win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena will sate the soul. But seeing your teammates kill a penalty you took with less than five seconds remaining in regulation? That will...
NHL
kpq.com

Wild Sweep Merritt at Home as Win Streak Reaches Season High Five Game Mark

The Wenatchee Wild (7-10-5) wrapped up their pre-Christmas portion of the schedule Saturday night against the Merritt Centennials (1-19-1) at Town Toyota Center. The Wild were riding a season high four-game win streak, while Merritt had dropped six straight. The Centennials struck first on the power play, ending a Wild...
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
wdadradio.com

PENS START TWO-GAME SET AGAINST DEVILS

The Penguins will take their six-game winning streak to New Jersey tonight against the Devils. They will host the Devils on Tuesday. Evgeni Malkin skated as a winger on the second line yesterday during practice. He wore a non-contact jersey and is not ready to play in a game yet. Malkin was skating in place of Jason Zucker, who was given a maintenance day off.
NHL

