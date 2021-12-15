ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pain Management Therapeutics Market is Expected to Surpass $ 97,041.9 Mn, Globally at a 3.6% by The End of 2028 | AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Averitas Pharma, AmerisourceBergen

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePain management therapeutics is a branch of medicine focused on the treatment of chronic pain. The field uses a multidisciplinary approach to reduce suffering and improve the quality of life for people with chronic pain. Also known as algiatry, this field is a great help to people with various kinds of...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market To Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

Growing digitization of healthcare systems infrastructure in developed and developing countries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 21,2021 – The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
Medagadget.com

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc.

Organ and tissue transplantation is the practice of replacing a part of the body with another. A donor’s own tissue is often a better match for a recipient than a random individual. A patient undergoing a transplant usually has a short period of illness before it requires a new organ. The first step in the transplant process is the evaluation of the donor’s tissue. The information about the allograft is assessed by a team of medical experts, including an infectious disease expert and a tissue bank medical director. Until a medical director determines that the tissue is safe for the recipient, no allograft will be released. The process is usually done within a few weeks. It is often necessary to wait for three or more months before the transplant.
Medagadget.com

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis

Erythropoietin alfa is generally used to treat frailty and increment the red platelets include in the body. Erythropoietin drugs are created in vitro by removing the erythropoietin from the human body and creating it using recombinant DNA innovation. Erythropoietin drugs are additionally used to treat pallor incited from disease, numerous myeloma, and HIV-related iron deficiency. Recombinant DNA innovation has permitted analysts to foster manufactured types of erythropoietin, for example, epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, epoetin delta, and epoetin omega. The erythropoietin drugs market has seen solid reception in the malignant growth and HIV-related paleness treatment. The erythropoietin alfa biosimilars have acquired a huge foothold in the next two years and the market will observe the presentation of new biosimilars as the current erythropoietin drugs go through patent lapse.
Medagadget.com

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Allergan Inc., Cousin Biotech, Covidien PLC, Endogastric Solutions Inc.

Bariatric surgery is also known as weight loss surgery, which is a type of bariatrics. It is a minimally-invasive operative procedure that is performed on people with obesity. Bariatric surgery focuses weight reduction of a person by a procedure that decreases the size of stomach with the removal of a part of tissues or fats in the stomach. According to The National Institutes of Health, U.S., the bariatric surgery should be performed on a person depending on their BMO. A minimum BMI required for this surgery is 40, while individuals suffering from existing medical conditions like diabetes can have BMI of 35 to undergo bariatric surgery. The rate of bariatric surgery has increased, as the cases of obesity grew all over the world. Moreover, the expenditure on weight loss has increased due to rising preventive and precaution measures taken by people, which in turn boost the global sales of bariatric surgery devices.
Medagadget.com

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Report on the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Industry

Vaccines are therapeutic preparations for eliciting an immune response from the body. By invoking such a controlled response to a particular pathogen, they make the body ready to deal with said pathogen in real world scenarios. Vaccines have been utilized since the last few centuries to effectively prevent, rather than cure diseases as yet deemed unavoidable. Also, since they invoke the body’s immune response itself, fears of chemical contamination are less.
Medagadget.com

Constipation Treatment Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Constipation is a disorder that occurs when bowel movements become less frequent and stools become difficult to pass. It is especially more common in the elderly and women. Symptoms may include infrequent bowel movements, lumpy or hard stools, lower abdominal discomfort, and feeling of blockage in rectum. Factors causing constipation include dehydration, aging, diet low in fiber, little or no physical activity, and mental conditions such as eating disorder or depression. Treatment of constipation begins with lifestyle and dietary changes to increase the movement of stool out of the intestine. If this doesn’t help, doctors may recommend medicine or surgery. Lifestyle and dietary changes include increasing physical activity and fiber intake.
Medagadget.com

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | HORIBA, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG

Hemostasis diagnostics is used for detecting defects that are responsible for excessive bleeding. Hemostatis slows down and stops the blood flow to start the healing of a wound after a vascular injury. The body uses this procedures as a first line of action. In the process of hemostatis, the blood transforms to the gelatinous state from the fluid state. Three mechanisms namely vasoconstriction, platelet plug formation, and blood coagulation maintains hemostatis in the body. According to a research, the proper therapy for treating haemorrhage is administered of fresh frozen plasma for coagulation defects, antifibrinolytic agents for systemic fibrinolysis, or Von Willebrand factor concentrates for defects of platelet function defects.
Medagadget.com

Medical Robots Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd

Medical robots are the robots designed for specific medical applications. They comprise capability of performing various medical operations such as medical test, patient monitoring, and surgeries. Medical robots can perform surgery wholly based on the pre-surgical planning by the surgeons. With the use of medical robots, high accuracy in open and minimally invasive surgeries can be achieved. Technological advancement has allowed surgeons to operate robots and perform surgeries remotely. The recent technological advancement has been focused to reduce the cost of products, leading to increasing use applications of these robots in different tasks. In 2000 the U.S. FDA granted approval to da Vinci robot that is known for its use in neck and head, cardiac, and urology surgery. In 2014, the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) reported that da Vinci robot is used in every four hospitals in the U.S. and in the same year 570,000 procedures were performed in the region.
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Devices Market To Surpass US$ 68.3 Billion Threshold By 2026 | Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Escalon Medical Corp

Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science that deals with anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eye. Major eye diseases include haloes, eyelid abnormalities, distorted vision, glaucoma, cataract and retinal disease. The ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of various diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices and vision care products. These segments comprise several devices used for treatment of eye diseases. The diagnostic and monitoring device segment is further sub-segmented into fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, tonometers, slit lamps and corneal topographers. The surgical device segment includes refractive devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, cataract, and glaucoma devices.
Medagadget.com

Computed Tomography Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,101.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%

Computed tomography (CT) is an electronic X-beam imaging methodology. CT scanners utilize a mechanized X-beam source when contrasted with ordinary X-beams, which utilize X-beam tube, fixed at a point. Cross-sectional pictures or cuts are created through the PC for evaluation of the signs delivered. The cuts otherwise called tomographic pictures which contain more data than ordinary X-beams. Three-dimensional pictures of the patient empowers specialists, more straightforward ID, area of the essential constructions, and potential irregularities or growths in the body. Thick constructions in the body are handily imaged when contrasted with delicate tissues, since X-beams go effectively through milder tissues, creating faint pictures. To contain this disadvantage, intravenous (IV) contrast specialists are utilized. To inspect the potential deterrents in the circulatory frameworks, a difference framework dependent on iodine is infused in the veins and barium-based mixtures are utilized as oral differentiation specialists for imaging organs in the stomach-related framework.
Medagadget.com

Anesthesia Machines Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come | Smiths medical, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Covidien, Dragerwerk, Aeonmed

Anesthesia is used to control the pain or other sensations in a surgical and other procedure with or without the losing consciousness. It helps to control breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and rhythm, and blood flow. Anesthesia are of different types, which includes general, local, dissociative, and regional. Anesthesia machines provide support for administering anesthesia, they deliver variable gas mixtures that are later delivered to the breathing systems. With the use of oxygen masks, these gases are then administered. The anesthetic machine includes three pressure systems; I) high pressure system, which gathers gases at cylinder pressure, II) intermediate pressure system, which delivers gases to flow meters, and III) low pressure system that transfers gases to the machine outlet from the flow meters. New anesthetic machines include better features than the traditional machines in terms of proper ventilation techniques, inhaled agent delivery, accurate monitoring features, closed loop and low flow anesthesia.
Medagadget.com

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market – List of Companies Experiencing Historical Growth Along with SWOT Analysis and Industry Outlook, Players IMRA America, Inc., Newport Corporation, Abbott Medical Optics

Femtosecond laser releases 10 to 15 pulses per second and with the use of passive mode locking technique it generates short pulses. This technique generates light pulses in short time such as for femtosecond or picosecond durations. Ophthalmologists largely use the femtosecond lasers as these devices avoid complex open surgery procedures and simplify them. This type of lasers are most commonly used in laser in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) for flap creation. Femtosecond lasers can also be used for cataract surgery, corneal refractive procedure, and full thickness and lamellar corneal transplantation. Moreover, using femtosecond laser, doctors can select the cutting position, angle, and diameter of the hinge, and also the flap thickness and diameter, which could help to obtain better flab stability and reduce clinical epithelial ingrowth. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 116 countries are affected by cataract and around 42 million people experienced sever vision loss and out of these cases 17 million were caused by cataract in 2014. In the same year, cataract was primarily responsible for blindness in 43.6% countries.
Medagadget.com

Pet Health Products Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Central Garden & Pet Company, Bayer AG, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

A companion or pet animal is an animal kept in the protection, company or entertainment of an individual. Generally dogs and cats are preferred as pets, though house rabbits, parrots, guinea pigs, and fancy rats have also become popular choices. The acceptance of western culture and changing lifestyles in emerging economies such as India and China, has increased the adoption of pet animals, which in turn is supporting the growth of the pet health products market. Pet ownership is largely considered to be status symbols in emerging economies. Cats and dogs are usually adopted by the populace for psychological and therapeutic benefits.
Medagadget.com

Cyber Knife Market – Which are the Segments Getting More Attention, Players Accuray Incorporated, BrainLab, Elekta AB, Nucletron B.V.

The CyberKnife system is a medical device for the delivery of radiosurgery. In addition to treating cancer, it is also used to treat other medical conditions. The CyberKnife system uses a robotic arm to deliver high-dose radiation to a tumor. The machine tracks the movement of a patient while the therapy is being delivered, minimizing the risk of damage to healthy tissue. Because this treatment involves minimal touching, a patient can lie comfortably while receiving treatment. There is no need for anesthesia, which can make the treatment more comfortable.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market was Worth US$ 4262.80 Mn in 2020 and is Expected to Maintain its Dominance over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029), Rising at a CAGR of 21.45%

SaaS online video platforms allow organizations to host videos for numerous applications that include internal team training, customer relationship management and lead generation, marketing, amongst others. SaaS model, or software-as-a-service, allows the companies to avail the services on a subscription basis, thereby providing the flexibility of cancelling these services anytime. Furthermore, SaaS platforms also ensure that the end-users needn't have specialized equipment for handling the technicalities of video storage and broadcast, as these will be provided by the company. The rise in demand for online video marketing, especially in advanced economies such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, amongst others, coupled with the rise in number of businesses that are using online video marketing platforms in the Asia Pacific and North America region, is a major reason for the growth of the global SaaS online video platform market.
Medagadget.com

Cholestasis Treatment Market 2021-2028: Analysis On The Basis Of Current Industry Demand, Growth Rate, New Trends And Key Players are Eli Lily and Company, Palmetto Health, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

The liver assumes an urgent part in charge of an assortment of parts of lipid digestion. Chiefly, the liver combines bile, elements of which are fundamental for fat ingestion in the digestive tract. Also, biliary release of cholesterol and phospholipids into the digestive system is of key importance in body lipid homeostasis. Furthermore, the liver supplies the plasma lipoproteins; it produces proteins that are responsible for managing numerous metabolic inter-conversions among lipoprotein classes. It additionally directs lipoprotein lipid fixings like fatty oils, cholesterol, and phospholipids. Cholestasis is a state where the bile juice from the liver can’t stream to the duodenum (the primary segment of the small digestive tract). There are two fundamental kinds of cholestasis – obstructive sort of cholestasis, and metabolic sorts of cholestasis. In the obstructive kind of cholestasis, there is a blockage in the channel framework that conveys the bile from the liver, though in the metabolic sort of cholestasis there is an issue in the arrangement of bile in the liver. The previous can happen due to gallstones or threats, while the last option can be hereditary or may happen as a result of different medications. Side effects of cholestasis incorporate irritation, jaundice, pale stool, and dull pee.
Medagadget.com

Global CD233 Antibody Market Clinical Trials Intelligence 2028

Global CD233 Inhibitors Trials Intelligence Report Highlights:. Role of CD233 Inhibitors in Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders. CD233 Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication. Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials. Global CD233 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook. For Report Sample Contact neeraj@kuickresearch.com. The successful application of the anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1/PD-L1 mAbs has paved...
Medagadget.com

Total Disc Replacement Market 2028 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast | Stryker Corporation, De Puy Spine, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic, Globus Medical

Total disc replacement involves replacement of degenerated or damaged disc with the use of an artificial replacement device in the lumbar or cervical region. It is a type of back or spinal surgery involving implantation of artificial disc into the spine for performing same functions as normal disc in the human body. Prostheses can be used to maintain and support spinal curvature, to improve flexibility, and to reduce pain. Increasing cases of spinal disorders and growing awareness about disc replacement is expected to boost growth of the total disc replacement market.
Medagadget.com

The Global Insulin Pump Market Is Projected To Experience High Demand during the Forecast Period Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Diabetes in the World

Insulin pumps are portable devices that can be attached to the body. These pumps constantly deliver preset amounts of short or quick acting insulin in the body to control diabetes. Treatment of type 2 diabetes require insulin therapy, it may sometimes be required in the type 2 diabetes too. Insulin pumps can act as an effective alternative to insulin injections. These pumps deliver the insulin as per the body’s requirement as basal rate, where it delivers small amount of insulin constantly for the whole day to maintain normal body function programmed by healthcare experts. Insulin pumps include main pump unit holding the insulin reservoir i.e. 176-300 units of insulin. In the treatment of diabetes, several types of insulin are used such as rapid, short, intermediate, and long acting insulin.
HEALTH

