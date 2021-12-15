ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
Expect fireworks, for better and worse, on Wednesday, as early signing day is finally here. There was a ton of excitement mixed with consternation on the eve of the early signing period in Ann Arbor, as some prospects waffled on their commits, likely commits got new suitors, and some were predicted to flip altogether.

If you want to know what’s going on with Michigan football recruiting on such a momentous day, we’ve got you covered from top-to-bottom.

We’re going to keep you updated with all the signees, the news, the reactions, who’s going elsewhere — all of it — right here on this page. Everything you need to know about Michigan football and early signing day below!

Tweets, reactions and more:

Alessandro Lorenzetti signs

Marlin Klein signs

CJ Stokes signs

No Twitter announcement yet, but it’s on MGoBlue.com. Will post the tweet when it becomes available!

Update: Here it is!

Damani Dent signs

Micah Pollard

So, Micah Pollard showed up as a signee on MGoBlue.com, but it’s not on there anymore. Mistake or. . .?

Update: Took about 15 minutes, but he’s back on the site and Michigan has tweeted it out.

Michigan announces Jimmy Rolder

Myles Pollard signs

Video: Connor Jones signs NLI

Connor Jones signs

Ethan Burke flips to Texas

Tyler Morris signs

Andrew Gentry signs

I don’t have the post on him yet, but Andrew Gentry has signed.

Here’s his commitment story.

Update:

Zeke Berry signs

Deone Walker commits to Kentucky

Bummer.

Mason Graham signs

Keon Sabb commits!

Keon Sabb signs

Colston Loveland signs

Alex Orji flips from Virginia Tech!

Amorion Walker signs

Alex Orji signs

Kody Jones reaffirms commitment to Michigan

Comments / 0

