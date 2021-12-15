Trump’s Family & Fox Hosts Texted Mark Meadows During Capitol Riot

The House has voted to hold Donald Trump’s ally and former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

He failed to appear before the House select Jan. 6 committee last week despite being subpoenaed to do so.

Meadows previously worked with the committee by submitting more than 9,000 pages of emails and texts from the days surrounding the attack.

Some of the texts included conversations between Donald Trump Jr. and Meadows, as well as texts from Fox News host Sean Hannity urging Trump to “make a statement” and “ask people to leave the Capitol.”

Along with Meadows, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is also being held in contempt.

The attorney general for Washington D.C. says he will be suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to recoup costs related to the Capitol riot.