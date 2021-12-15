4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Conifer Holdings
- The Trade: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Chairman and CEO James Petcoff acquired a total of 12471 shares at an average price of $2.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $28,581.26.
- What’s Happening: The company, during November, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What Conifer Holdings Does: Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate.
Soligenix
- The Trade: Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Senior Vice President Jonathan L Guarino acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.71. The insider spent $7,119.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Soligenix recently reported successful protection using a bivalent thermostabilized filovirus vaccine.
- What Soligenix Does: Soligenix Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.
Avalo Therapeutics
- The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Wilkins acquired a total of 6371 shares at an average price of $1.57. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,002.47.
- What’s Happening: Avalo Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share.
- What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.
Pacific Health Care Organization
- The Trade: Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTC:PFHO) CEO and President Tom Kubota acquired a total of 25600 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $25,600.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 11% over the previous six months.
- What Pacific Health Care Organization Does: Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries.
Comments / 0