4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Conifer Holdings

  • The Trade: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Chairman and CEO James Petcoff acquired a total of 12471 shares at an average price of $2.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $28,581.26.
  • What’s Happening: The company, during November, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • What Conifer Holdings Does: Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate.

Soligenix

  • The Trade: Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Senior Vice President Jonathan L Guarino acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.71. The insider spent $7,119.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Soligenix recently reported successful protection using a bivalent thermostabilized filovirus vaccine.
  • What Soligenix Does: Soligenix Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

Avalo Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Wilkins acquired a total of 6371 shares at an average price of $1.57. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,002.47.
  • What’s Happening: Avalo Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share.
  • What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.

Pacific Health Care Organization

  • The Trade: Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTC:PFHO) CEO and President Tom Kubota acquired a total of 25600 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $25,600.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 11% over the previous six months.
  • What Pacific Health Care Organization Does: Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries.

