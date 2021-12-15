Natural Killer Cells Market: High prevalence of cancer around the globe is expected to escalate the growth of the market | NantKwest, NKT Therapeutics Inc., AvidBiotics, Glycostem

According to the study published in the Journal of Cancer Biology and Therapy, 2013, the controversial discovery of the 20th century by Otto Warburg led to study of metabolic activity in cancerous tissue, which increases the amount of production of lactate from glucose by tenfold under aerobic condition. This has revealed that heterogeneity is developed at cellular level leading to proliferation of cancerous cells due to increased metabolism rate. There are two broad indications from cancer metabolism-based therapies. One is targeted therapy and the other is experimental therapy. The target therapy indications are clinical studies of the drug type, systemic toxicity, and safety profile. On the other hand, the experimental indications are the research studies that have been done on various types of drugs like their effects on animals and also the results on humans. Cancer metabolism can be studied through the results obtained by using the appropriate drugs. The results are used by counselors to decide whether or not a particular treatment regimen will help the patient fight his or her disease. This is very important because the intensity of the challenge faced by patients with cancer is high and even if the patient manages to win the battle within the human body; it would still not guarantee him winning the struggle against the disease.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO