Congress Raises Debt Limit, Averts U.S. Loan Default

Overnight, the House passed a bill to raise the debt limit with just hours to spare.

The legislation is now headed to President Biden’s desk.

The debt limit will be raised by $2.5 trillion and extended into the year 2023.

It passed the House and Senate late Tuesday evening.

Only one Republican voted in favor of the bill.

The bill will avert a loan default that Democrats say would hurt the economy.

Biden is expected to sign the bill, meaning the debt limit will not be an issue again until after next year’s midterm elections.