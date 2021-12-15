ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress Raises Debt Limit, Averts U.S. Loan Default

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgrkl_0dNPB9Iz00

Overnight, the House passed a bill to raise the debt limit with just hours to spare.

The legislation is now headed to President Biden’s desk.

The debt limit will be raised by $2.5 trillion and extended into the year 2023.

It passed the House and Senate late Tuesday evening.

Only one Republican voted in favor of the bill.

The bill will avert a loan default that Democrats say would hurt the economy.

Biden is expected to sign the bill, meaning the debt limit will not be an issue again until after next year’s midterm elections.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

US lawmakers traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, with Democrats favoring tech and Republicans piling into energy

US lawmakers and their immediate families traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, DealBook reported Friday. Cryptocurrency purchases surged, Democrats flocked to tech stocks and Republicans bought energy shares. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the idea of banning Congress members from trading. US lawmakers and their immediate family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#U S#Democrats#House#Republican
9&10 News

Biden Signs Bill To Raise U.S. Debt Limit

President Biden has now signed a bill into law that will raise the nation’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Biden signed the bill on Thursday. The Senate passed the bill late Tuesday night with no Republican support. Then the House signed off on it early Wednesday morning, with just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France. Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.The West Virginia senator’s brazen announcement, delivered on “Fox News Sunday” after only a cursory heads-up to the president’s staff, potentially derails not only Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” but sparks fresh questions over passing voting rights legislation and potentially other significant bills that would require his vote in the 50-50 Senate. Republicans heralded Manchin for a maverick move...
CONGRESS & COURTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy