DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just in time for the winter holiday travel rush, the United States is dealing with a new COVID-19 variant and a rise in cases. Infectious disease experts want to make clear that the current increase in North Carolina is still due to the delta variant, but it’s only a matter of time before we see more omicron cases, and we need to protect ourselves from both.

DURHAM, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO