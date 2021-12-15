ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Roche Walks Away, Atea Puts Break On Late-Stage COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Trial

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) said it would close the global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial. The decision comes after considering the changing COVID-19 landscape with the anticipated availability of new antiviral treatment regimens.

  • In addition to MORNINGSKY, the follow-on MEADOWSPRING trial will also be closed out.
  • The Company also said that the ongoing Phase 2 hospitalized trial will be amended to expand enrollment to unvaccinated, high-risk outpatients.
  • Atea expects to provide a more detailed update on its strategy and new development plan in 2022.
  • Atea will continue to advance the global AT-527 Phase 2 trial evaluating AT-527 in unvaccinated patients with risk factors with moderate COVID-19.
  • This ongoing study is currently exploring doses up to 1,100 mg BID in patients managed in a hospitalized or confined setting. Atea intends to amend this study further to remove patient confinement or hospitalization requirements.
  • The amended Phase 2 trial is expected to enroll up to 200 patients. Atea anticipates data readout during 2022.
  • In addition, Atea is initiating preclinical in vitro combination studies of AT-527 and other compounds with different mechanisms of action to evaluate additive and synergistic benefits.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares are up 1% at $8.10 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

