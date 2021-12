Liverpool boss Klopp: Gomez must make loan call

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists former analyst Mark Leyland left for Newcastle United with their best wishes. In today's match programme notes, Klopp wrote: "There is one person in their camp whom we at LFC know particularly well. Mark Leyland was a key member of my backroom team for many years as an analyst but has recently left to take a more senior position at Newcastle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO