ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

State launches number housebound can call to be vaccinated at home

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdJp3_0dNPAZtB00

Delaware has started a service that allow those who can’t travel to be vaccinated at home.

The state of Delaware has created a toll-free phone number that residents who can’t travel because of disability, age or several illness can call to arrange for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot at home.

The Department of Health and Social Services is partnering with independent pharmacies in each county to deliver the vaccinations to eligible Delawareans 5 and older.

Participating pharmacies include Ivira Pharmacy in Wilmington and Milford, Camden Pharmacy, Seaford Pharmacy and Express Pharmacy in Laurel.

The state also is launching a campaign to encourage people with disabilities, their families and seniors to be vaccinated to avoid serious illness or death because COVID-19.

State hospitals are once again filling up with COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state said 325 people were hospitalized because of it. Right now, the state said, those cases are caused by the Delta variant.

However, national public health officials and agencies are warning that the much-more-infectious Omicron variant is about to explode in the U.S. and its spread will be quick but not as severe.  Already, cases have been reported  in 33 states, including New York and New Jersey, but not yet in Delaware.

People with disabilities and seniors are at higher risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. In Delaware, about 80% of the 2,218 people who have died from COVID-19 were 65 or older.

The state’s new homebound vaccine number – 1-888-491-4988 – will go into effect on Wednesday. Live operators will staff it from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. They will assess calls.

“One of the many lessons we’ve learned during the 21 months of this pandemic is that we have to meet communities where they are,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said in a press release.  “Today’s announcement is about meeting seniors, individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers where they are. It’s about supporting them in getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, and it’s about ensuring that we can answer the unique questions that seniors and people with disabilities have about the vaccine.”

Earlier this year, in the first phase of its Homebound Vaccination Program, nurses worked with community partners, including DART Paratransit, to identify and vaccinate more than 500 Delawareans who are homebound.

“We are excited because it features Delawareans telling their own stories in print and video messages in order to help others feel comfortable about reaching out with questions and any accommodations they might need to get the vaccine,” said Melissa Smith, director of the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities.

people with disabilities and seniors are at high risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. In Delaware, about 80% of the 2,218 people who have died from COVID-19 were 65 or older.

While Delaware does not have data on the percentage of people with disabilities who are vaccinated, about 79% of American adults with disabilities have reported receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 84% of adults without a disability, according to a U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey .

A CDC study , published in October, found that adults with a disability anticipate or experience more difficulty getting COVID-19 vaccinations than adults without a disability.

Comments / 1

SmyD
5d ago

If they are bound to their home the are low risk for evening contracting it. If they are smart they will stay away from your poison.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

UD: All spring students must be vaccinated, boosted

  All students, whether online or in class, must be vaccinated and have a booster before returning for spring semester, UD said Thursday.   The University of Delaware will require all spring students to be vaccinated with a booster shot by Jan. 24 whether they are on campus, online or in a blended schedule. In an email announcement to students ... Read More
COLLEGES
Town Square LIVE News

Mountaire employees vote by big margin to oust union

  Mountaire employees have voted to decertify their union.   Mountaire Farms employees in Selbyville have voted to remove the United Food and Commercial Workers union from their plant. The plant, which processes fresh chicken products, was the only Mountaire plant that had unions, which were in place when the plant was bought by Mountaire in 1977.  It also has ... Read More
SELBYVILLE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Vaccines
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Health
Wilmington, DE
Health
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware COVID-19 Vaccines
Wilmington, DE
Vaccines
Town Square LIVE News

Amid great tumult, Red Clay passes transgender policy 4-3

Red Clay School District on Wednesday night narrowly approved a policy that reaffirms transgender and gender diverse students’ ability to use the restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity. Under Board Policy 8005, students who “consistently assert” a gender identity other than that which they were assigned at birth may use the corresponding restroom, or alternatively, a ... Read More
SOCIETY
Town Square LIVE News

Carney hawks idea of new board to focus on Wilmington students

Gov. John Carney addresses a Pulaski Elementary crowd about his proposed Wilmington Learning Collaborative.   A meeting to get buy-in for a new program that would focus efforts on improving education for Wilmington school children often ended up in the same place: Questions about the plan’s details. “That’s been one of the more difficult things about selling the concept,” Gov. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Red Clay to consider transgender policy during Wednesday meeting

Photo by Carol Thacker, Getty Images Signature. Red Clay Consolidated School District will consider policy changes relating to its transgender and gender-diverse students during a board meeting Wednesday.  The board meeting is open to the public and will take place at Richardson Park Elementary School, located at 16 Idella Avenue in Wilmington. The meeting will also be streamed online. The ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
38
Followers
21
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy