Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced that it has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. William H. Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Veeam, which crossed $1 billion in ARR this year and has over 400,000 customers, is at the heart of the data ecosystem and orchestrates data movement, control and trusted protection in any environment and across Hybrid Cloud.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO