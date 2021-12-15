National Signing Day: Michigan football signs CJ Stokes

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – 51 9

Rivals 3 – 41 8

ESPN 3 – 61 10

On3 3 – 48 11

247Sports Composite 3 758 61 9

On3 Consensus 3 759 62 8

Vitals

Hometown Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

Projected Position Running back

Height 5-foot-11

Weight 190-pounds

Recruitment

A summer visit for a prospect in the shadow of the South Carolina Gamecocks was everything for CJ Stokes. Stokes officially visited Ann Arbor on June 18 and committed to the Wolverines the very next day, bucking all three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for him to go to his hometown SEC school.

Stokes had offers from the likes of South Carolina, Penn State, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Louisville, and more.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

Film