National Signing Day: Michigan football signs CJ Stokes
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 – 51 9
Rivals 3 – 41 8
ESPN 3 – 61 10
On3 3 – 48 11
247Sports Composite 3 758 61 9
On3 Consensus 3 759 62 8
Vitals
Hometown Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School
Projected Position Running back
Height 5-foot-11
Weight 190-pounds
Recruitment
A summer visit for a prospect in the shadow of the South Carolina Gamecocks was everything for CJ Stokes. Stokes officially visited Ann Arbor on June 18 and committed to the Wolverines the very next day, bucking all three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for him to go to his hometown SEC school.
Stokes had offers from the likes of South Carolina, Penn State, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Louisville, and more.
Readiness Level
Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.
