DICKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says he will not seek reelection next year. “Three years ago, I made the decision that this term would be my last, and while this is a bittersweet day for me, I am proud of the many goals I have accomplished. I have worked hard to help improve the quality of life for all North Dakotans, and I have fought tirelessly for conservative values” Wardner said.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO