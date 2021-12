AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting one death as a result of an auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday night. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the collision at 15200 N. Interstate 35 southbound upon receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that someone was hit by a vehicle on the highway and that the victim was "possibly deceased." First responders were on scene just before 7:40 p.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO