Michigan State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Damani Dent

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NI03_0dNPAMey00

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – 65 89

Rivals 3 – – –

ESPN 3 – 58 86

On3 3 – 66 91

247Sports Composite 3 913 74 121

On3 Consensus 3 719 60 103

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker

Projected Position Safety

Height 6-foot-0

Weight 190 pounds

Recruitment

What wasn’t a particularly fraught recruitment suddenly gained intrigue.

Michigan offered Dent in August. He visited for the NIU game, and committed just over a month later (Oct. 18). However, new coaching staffs at Miami (Fla.) and Florida both made late pushes, which caused consternation. However, Dent ultimately signed and is now a Wolverine.

Readiness Level

Likely will not be ready to contribute for a year or two.

Film

Scouting

2020: Two-way player. Got snaps at S, CB and WR. Totaled 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense while making 58 tackles and picking off three passes on defense.

