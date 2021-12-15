National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Damani Dent
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 – 65 89
Rivals 3 – – –
ESPN 3 – 58 86
On3 3 – 66 91
247Sports Composite 3 913 74 121
On3 Consensus 3 719 60 103
Vitals
Hometown Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker
Projected Position Safety
Height 6-foot-0
Weight 190 pounds
Recruitment
What wasn’t a particularly fraught recruitment suddenly gained intrigue.
Michigan offered Dent in August. He visited for the NIU game, and committed just over a month later (Oct. 18). However, new coaching staffs at Miami (Fla.) and Florida both made late pushes, which caused consternation. However, Dent ultimately signed and is now a Wolverine.
Readiness Level
Likely will not be ready to contribute for a year or two.
Scouting
2020: Two-way player. Got snaps at S, CB and WR. Totaled 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense while making 58 tackles and picking off three passes on defense.
