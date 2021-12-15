National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Micah Pollard
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 – 90 100
Rivals 3 – 41 86
ESPN 3 – 64 123
On3 3 – 48 63
247Sports Composite 3 700 72 101
On3 Consensus 3 615 65 82
Vitals
Hometown Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail
Projected Position Linebacker
Height 6-foot-3
Weight 200-pounds
Recruitment
A linebacker who should be thought of as a potential pass rusher, Pollard hails from the same school as former commit Mario Eugenio. Though Eugenio decommitted and ultimately flipped to Cincinnati, Pollard stayed true to his pledge.
He had offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and more.
Readiness Level
Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.
Comments / 0