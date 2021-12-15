ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Micah Pollard

By Isaiah Hole
 5 days ago
Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – 90 100

Rivals 3 – 41 86

ESPN 3 – 64 123

On3 3 – 48 63

247Sports Composite 3 700 72 101

On3 Consensus 3 615 65 82

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6-foot-3

Weight 200-pounds

Recruitment

A linebacker who should be thought of as a potential pass rusher, Pollard hails from the same school as former commit Mario Eugenio. Though Eugenio decommitted and ultimately flipped to Cincinnati, Pollard stayed true to his pledge.

He had offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and more.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

