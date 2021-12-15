ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Alessandro Lorenzetti

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – 45 1

Rivals 3 – – 3

ESPN 3 – 52 1

On3 – – – –

247Sports Composite 3 659 57 2

On3 Consensus – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee

Projected Position Offensive tackle

Height 6-foot-6

Weight 285-pounds

Recruitment

Lorenzetti isn’t the most highly-rated recruit, but that can be understood through multiple factors: he’s originally from Canada, he plays in a generally under-scouted region, and in the COVID year, many players didn’t get proper evaluations. However, Lorenzetti had a couple schools coming after him hard, especially after the camp circuit. Michigan’s main competition was Michigan State, but he also held offers from Georgia and Penn State. He ended his recruitment on June 25 when he pledged to Michigan.

Readiness Level

Already has good size, but likely won’t see the field until year two at the earliest.

Film

Scouting

