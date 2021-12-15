National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Alessandro Lorenzetti
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 – 45 1
Rivals 3 – – 3
ESPN 3 – 52 1
On3 – – – –
247Sports Composite 3 659 57 2
On3 Consensus – – – –
Vitals
Hometown Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee
Projected Position Offensive tackle
Height 6-foot-6
Weight 285-pounds
Recruitment
Lorenzetti isn’t the most highly-rated recruit, but that can be understood through multiple factors: he’s originally from Canada, he plays in a generally under-scouted region, and in the COVID year, many players didn’t get proper evaluations. However, Lorenzetti had a couple schools coming after him hard, especially after the camp circuit. Michigan’s main competition was Michigan State, but he also held offers from Georgia and Penn State. He ended his recruitment on June 25 when he pledged to Michigan.
Readiness Level
Already has good size, but likely won’t see the field until year two at the earliest.
Comments / 0