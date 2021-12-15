ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National weather forecast for December 15

Weather forecast

The cold is back! Thankfully, it's looking like a quiet forecast for this week, even if that means we don't have a White Christmas to look forward to. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
December 20 weather forecast: A little warmer

(Monday, December 20, 2021) Our weather stays fairly quiet for the days leading up to Christmas. Our chances for a white Christmas are looking slimmer and slimmer. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise a little bit more than what we had over the weekend. High pressure...
National Weather Service: December 15th Storm System Was A Derecho

(Undated) -- The storm that blew across the Midwest last week is being called a derecho. The National Weather Service says the December 15th, 2021 derecho was the first to occur anywhere in the U.S. in the month of December. The National Weather Service says the storm was a serial derecho, meaning it was part of a large-scale weather system. Last week's derecho had lower wind gusts than the one that happened in August 2020, which was a progressive derecho. That means it was part of a more localized system. In order for a storm to be considered a derecho it must travel at least 240 miles and consistently produce wind speeds up to 58 MPH. The National Weather Service says derechos also usually have wind gusts above 75 MPH.
Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – December 20th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cool & Seasonable Start For Christmas Week!. Stubborn clouds continue to stick with us this Monday Morning. Lows will be turning cold near or at freezing in much of the area. After a cold and frosty start Monday, mostly cloudy skies with highs near 52 and dry....
