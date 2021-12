Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc on Wednesday forecast full-year 2022 revenue below analysts’ estimates, signaling that a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home improvement products would wane.

The company forecast 2022 total sales of $94 billion to $97 billion, below analysts’ estimates of $97.66 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)