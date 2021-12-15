ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: No proof of voter fraud has been offered; let's move on

Hickory Daily Record
 5 days ago

I recently read a note in the magazine “The Week” that gave me a hmm moment. The Washington Post found that of 11 dead voters former President Trump and his allies claimed voted by mail in the 2020 election, seven are still alive. Four were recently deceased...

hickoryrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Fremont Tribune

AP: Too little voter fraud to tip 2020 Trump's way

A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The individuals had no apparent connection and the AP found no evidence of an elaborate scheme to steal an election. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of Biden's victory margin in those states. Trump, a Republican, has continued to insist that the election was fraudulent by citing a wide range of complaints.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: To protect our sacred vote from fraud, let’s take a cue from the past

Regarding the recent article, “Proposed ballot initiative would return Utah to in-person voting,” I humbly suggest that, wonderful as it is, this proposal could be improved in the following ways. This will ensure, even more, that there is no fraud taking place:. First: Return to the original intent...
ELECTIONS
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Voters, not Trump, choose governor

In his television advertisement, Charles W. Herbster tells us repeatedly that he has been chosen by former President Trump to be Nebraska’s governor. Seems to me, it’s Nebraska’s voters who choose their governor. If candidate Herbster doesn’t know or believe that, he is not fit to be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A conservative group debunks Trump’s voter-fraud claims (yet again)

Repeatedly now, conservatives who are sympathetic to voter-fraud allegations have conducted audits in the key states that Donald Trump contested in 2020. And repeatedly, they have come up empty when it comes to finding anything amounting to the widespread fraud that Trump claimed — and they have often explicitly debunked him.
POTUS
Urban Milwaukee

WILL Report Finds Little Voter Fraud

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), the state’s foremost right wing legal outfit, released a report on the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday which found there wasn’t any evidence of fraud in the election but still said that it was “almost certain” there was enough unlawful voting in Wisconsin to change the results.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#The Washington Post#Republicans
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won."Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won.Yes or no?In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer. On NBC's “Meet the Press”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy