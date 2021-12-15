Letter: Another genuine Republican gone

Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator's ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility. Dole's longtime friend, President Joe Biden, paid tribute to the longtime Republican lawmaker as a "genuine hero." In remarks at the Washington National Cathedral service, Biden remembered Dole as a "man of principle, pragmatism and enormous integrity." Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was wounded in the war, served nearly 36 years in Congress and was GOP Senate leader for more than a decade. In February, he announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
Comments / 0