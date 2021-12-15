ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Letter: Another genuine Republican gone

By TEDDY ROSENBLUTH -
Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

As I watched Bob Dole’s funeral, I couldn’t help thinking how lucky we were to have had such a patriot represent the absolute best qualities of the great American experiment. He was a bona fide hero, wounded in action, returning home, then dedicating his life to public service in many roles....

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Bob Dole
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won."Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won.Yes or no?In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer. On NBC's “Meet the Press”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#American#Gop
Esquire

Behold the Creepy Little Cabal That Tried to Help Trump Overturn the Election in Congress

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
daytonatimes.com

A time gone by

As I write, the nation is preparing to lay Bob Dole, one of the ‘old breed’ of Republican politicians, to rest. Although there was much about his politics with which I could and did disagree, I still find him preferable to the crop that’s littering the halls of Congress these days.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy and Michelle Kwan to be ambassadors

President Joe Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan, to be the U.S. envoy to Australia, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden also intends to nominate Michelle Kwan, a world-famous Olympic figure skater and former Biden campaign aide, to represent the United States in the Central American nation of Belize.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Sioux City Journal

Biden honors Dole as a 'genuine hero' at funeral

Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator's ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility. Dole's longtime friend, President Joe Biden, paid tribute to the longtime Republican lawmaker as a "genuine hero." In remarks at the Washington National Cathedral service, Biden remembered Dole as a "man of principle, pragmatism and enormous integrity." Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was wounded in the war, served nearly 36 years in Congress and was GOP Senate leader for more than a decade. In February, he announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
derbyinformer.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Republicans should support budget bill

Point to any spot on the globe, and there’s a fair chance that I’ve worked on an oil rig there, whether in Dubai, Brazil, Argentina or elsewhere. For almost 22 years, I worked on those offshore vessels 13 hours a day for three or four months at a stretch. After every four months overseas, I would get to come home to Derby for 27 days – without pay – to see my family.
DERBY, KS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy