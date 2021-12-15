Red Wings get goals from Larkin and Rasmussen in win over Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings are sticking around in the Eastern Conference playoff race and after Saturday’s 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils still have a nice hold on the second Wild Card spot. There are some games in hand to consider, but the fact this team is in playoff contention after so many down years is still a huge step forward. Dylan Larkin was the big star on Saturday, continuing his strong season with a four point effort that included his first career hat trick. He now has 15 goals and 14 assists so far this season (for 29 total points) and is on track for a career year. Combined with a strong season from Tyler Bertuzzi (two goals on Saturday) as well as the arrivals of top rookies Lucas Raymond (forward) and Mortiz Seider (defense) the Red Wings have a lot of reasons for optimism in the short-term and long-term.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO