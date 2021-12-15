Hawkeye Episode 5 Review

Hawkeye episode 4 features a surprise appearance from a Marvel character that fans have been asking for. That's right, Black Widow's Yelena Belova has finally stepped into the picture, and thrown a couple of punches. From the post-credits scene in the MCU movie, fans knew that the former Widow would be making an appearance in this series. She was tasked with hunting down Clint Barton by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The shadowy figure also told Yelena that Hawkeye was responsible for Natasha Romanoff's death. So, things are about to get a bit hairier before a true resolution on this show. The Black Widow operative held her own against Echo and the Avenger. But, she chose to flee when Kate Bishop confronted her with a cocked arrow. It remains to be seen if Barton will actually explain what happened on Vormir or if Yelena will help the Hawkeyes with their looming Tracksuit Mafia problem.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO