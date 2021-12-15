ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hawkeye Episode 5 Review

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis review contains spoilers for episode 5 of Marvel's Hawkeye, 'Ronin’, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our review of Hawkeye episode 4. If there’s an award for the most satisfying text message of the year, then it...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Breaking Down the Spider-Man: No Way Home End-Credits Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves Peter Parker’s future open-ended. Thanks to Doctor Strange’s second spell, not a soul in the universe knows who Peter Parker is, not even his girlfriend MJ. Without family, friends or Stark funds to support him, Peter skips college and moves into a darkly-lit New York apartment. He stitches together a low-tech Spider-Man costume and takes to the streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Hawkeye Celebrates Latest Episode With Festive New Promo

Marvel Studios is doubling down on the Christmas spirit leading up to this week's new episode of Hawkeye. This Wednesday will see the release of the fourth episode of the series, following up the events of the exciting car chase last week. For a new Hawkeye promo, which debuted online Tuesday afternoon, Marvel is fully embracing the show's holiday setting.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel's Hawkeye - Review

This review contains spoilers for episode 4 of Marvel's Hawkeye, 'Partners, Am I Right?’, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our review of Hawkeye episode 3. Across his MCU career, Hawkeye has never had the chance to be truly...
TV SERIES
Inverse

Hawkeye Episode 4 redefines a controversial Avengers: Endgame scene

Clint Barton’s trauma is always on his mind. If you need evidence, just look at the constant flashbacks to Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice on Vormir throughout Hawkeye. The tragic Avengers: Endgame moment, with Clint grasping Nat with one hand until she lets go, has been seen constantly. But in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Florence Pugh
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 4: Another Trick Arrow Stole The Show!

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. Hawkeye has been a blast so far and Episode 4 really changed the tone as things get more and more serious now that they get the pieces together to finish the puzzling truth behind Ronin, the Tracksuit mafia, Maya Lopez, Jack Duquesne, and now, Yelena Belova, where Kate Bishop remains in the middle of it all. However, another trick arrow totally stole the show.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'

The six part series follows Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, as he passes on his role to Hailee Steinfeld’s character Kate Bishop. Jacob opines that the story didn’t warrant a series and ‘could have just been a film’. Thank you for registering. Please refresh the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye: Spoiler Makes Surprise Appearance In Episode 4

Hawkeye episode 4 features a surprise appearance from a Marvel character that fans have been asking for. That's right, Black Widow's Yelena Belova has finally stepped into the picture, and thrown a couple of punches. From the post-credits scene in the MCU movie, fans knew that the former Widow would be making an appearance in this series. She was tasked with hunting down Clint Barton by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The shadowy figure also told Yelena that Hawkeye was responsible for Natasha Romanoff's death. So, things are about to get a bit hairier before a true resolution on this show. The Black Widow operative held her own against Echo and the Avenger. But, she chose to flee when Kate Bishop confronted her with a cocked arrow. It remains to be seen if Barton will actually explain what happened on Vormir or if Yelena will help the Hawkeyes with their looming Tracksuit Mafia problem.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2021, even if a show won't air its final season until 2022. We're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are FX's Y: The Last Man and Netflix's Hit & Run. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand. Back in 2020, series like ABC's Stumptown and Netflix's GLOW were abruptly cancelled even after being renewed for additional seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoiler Discussion

On the December 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Hawkeye" episode 5, which is entitled "Ronin." Opening Banter: Brad was away last week and is still not caught up. In The Spoiler...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Recap: Mirth Without Mischief

We’re nearing the end of our Christmas vacation with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. With only one more episode of “Hawkeye” to go, the players are being revealed, conflicts are coming to a head, and they are running out of yuletide classics to play over the closing credits. So without further ado, let’s get into the details of “Hawkeye” episode 5, “Ronin.”
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hiding a huge Avengers revelation

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more It’s finally December 17th, the Friday that Marvel fans have been waiting for. If you haven’t already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home in Wednesday or Thursday previews, you’ll probably head to a theater near you starting today. Many shows have been sold out for weeks, which means some Spider-Man fans will have to wait a few more days to see whether the big No Way Home leaks were true. We already have our spoiler-free Spider-Man: No Way Home review to tide you...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Multiverse of Madness toy leak might confirm a big Doctor Strange 2 plot spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, so everyone is figuring out if all the spoilers about the movie were true. What we can tell you now without ruining any of the No Way Home magic is that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer plays right at the end of the movie. But that’s not the only Multiverse of Madness action you’ll get this week, as we have another big toy reveal upon us. After a puzzle box and a Lego...
MOVIES
IGN

The Witcher Season 3 Is Almost Fully Written

The Witcher Season 3 is almost completely written, but the Netflix show is not going to be back in production anytime soon. During an interview with TechRadar, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that The Witcher Season 3 is still in early development. “Actually, this is our last week [December 3]...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine Performers of the Week: Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh

THE PERFORMERS | Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh THE SHOW | Disney+’s Hawkeye THE EPISODE | “Ronin” (Dec. 15, 2021) THE PERFORMANCES | You were probably thinking, “Whaaat?! This is crazy. Kate Bishop is going to have dinner with the enemy?” And yes, Kate’s most unexpected “Girls Night In” with Yelena Belova was crazy. Crazy good, loaded as it was with winningly delivered dialogue that was every bit as delicious as boxed mac-and-cheese smells. Steinfeld up until this point had shouldered almost the entirety of comic relief for this Marvel series, meeting Jeremy Renner’s grizzled veteran superhero with the sass and spark of an eager up-and-comer. But with Pugh’s arrival...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy