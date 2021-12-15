Kukoos - Lost Pets - Early Access Launch Trailer

Ubisoft has shared a launch trailer for Monopoly Madness, which just made it to Switch today. As in classic Monopoly, in MONOPOLY Madness, players will compete to buy and upgrade properties in MONOPOLY City. But Mr. Monopoly is away on his well-earned vacation and as a result, chaos reigns. Players face up to 5 competitors in a short and frantic, real-time race on the chaotic streets of MONOPOLY City without the boundaries of the board. Players race to collect money and other resources around the map to buy and upgrade their properties. The more properties players own, the more points they’ll earn, bringing them closer to the finish line in the race to riches! Along the way, players grab powers ups from Community Chests including bulldozers, jackhammers and more to use against opponents to gain an advantage to win. However, players will need to watch out for random events that can happen at any time, making the journey to become the wealthiest of them all even more chaotic.

