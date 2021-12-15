ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kukoos - Lost Pets - Early Access Launch Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this 3D platformer game, Kukoos - Lost Pets,...

www.ign.com

IGN

Wolfstride - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Wolfstride, the mecha RPG that is available now on PC via Steam. Wolfstride is a role-playing game about three former partners-in-crime arriving at a turning point in their lives. When they inherit a junkyard mecha called Cowboy, they reunite to enter the planet's most elite mecha competition: the Ultimate Golden God Tournament. With each member lending their unique abilities to the team - dog-mechanic Duque, mecha pilot Knife Leopard, and jack-of-all-trades Dominique Shade - they'll have to take on and outwit the best mecha opponents in turn-based combat. What begins as a simple mission to make money gradually unfolds into a deep, slow-burning exploration of their complex lives, the dark choices of their past, and their inevitable fate with the future of the world hanging in the balance.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

After The Fall Gets Launch Trailer

Vertigo Games has released the launch title for the upcoming VR title After The Fall. The game will release on December 9th for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2 platforms along with Steam. This VR survival action FPS comes from the creators of Arizona Sunshine as both four player co-op and PVP will take place across the frozen remains of a 1980s inspired Los Angeles. The team also revealed its post launch roadmap and details for the first content called Frontrunner Season. This is free for purchases of the launch edition of After The Fall and includes four new maps, new modes, new weapons and more. You can see a run down of the game below along with the launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ever Forward launch trailer

PM Studios has published a launch trailer for Ever Forward, an adventure puzzle game that’s just landed on Switch. We have the following overview of the game straight from its eShop listing:. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game – it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Early Access
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

GTFO Version 1.0 Launches Out of Early Access & Is Available Now

Back in 2017, The Game Awards announced the foundation of the Studio 10 Chambers alongside its first game, GTFO. Four years later, co-founder Simon Viklund returned to the event to announce that the game is officially out of early access. You can check out the launch gameplay trailer for GTFO...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Super Impossible Road launch trailer

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Wonderful Lasers have come out with a launch trailer for Super Impossible Road, their futuristic racing title. It just landed on Switch this week. If you’d like to learn more about Super Impossible Road, read the following overview:. In the future, you’ve got to...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Game Launches on Steam Early Access on Friday

To alleviate the editor not releasing with the Early Access debut as planned, the developer plans to publish a tool at a later date that will allow makers of older scenarios to adjust their scenarios for the new Steam release. The developer is also allowing conversions of older original scenarios by contacting the company.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Loop Hero Switch launch trailer

In celebration of the new Switch launch, Loop Hero has received a special launch trailer that’s been completely animated. We have the following overview for Loop Hero featuring more information about the title:. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTFO Exits Early Access, Out Now For PC

Developer 10 Chambers revealed at The Game Awards the co-op shooter GTFO has hit full release and is out now on PC. After two years in early access, GTFO has hit its full 1.0 release, making the announcement alongside the release of a spooky new trailer. GTFO takes inspiration from...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Lost Ark Western Launch Set for February 2022

Publisher Amazon Games and developer Smilegate RPG have announced the Lost Ark western launch is set for February 2022. The Lost Ark western launch is set for February 11th, 2022 on Windows PC (via Steam). The free-to-play online action RPG was originally launched in Asia back in 2018. Here’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monopoly Madness launch trailer

Ubisoft has shared a launch trailer for Monopoly Madness, which just made it to Switch today. As in classic Monopoly, in MONOPOLY Madness, players will compete to buy and upgrade properties in MONOPOLY City. But Mr. Monopoly is away on his well-earned vacation and as a result, chaos reigns. Players face up to 5 competitors in a short and frantic, real-time race on the chaotic streets of MONOPOLY City without the boundaries of the board. Players race to collect money and other resources around the map to buy and upgrade their properties. The more properties players own, the more points they’ll earn, bringing them closer to the finish line in the race to riches! Along the way, players grab powers ups from Community Chests including bulldozers, jackhammers and more to use against opponents to gain an advantage to win. However, players will need to watch out for random events that can happen at any time, making the journey to become the wealthiest of them all even more chaotic.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

The Anacrusis launches on Early Access and Xbox Game Pass in January

The Anacrusis will be released into Steam and Epic Games Store Early Access and Xbox Game Pass as a preview title on January 13th. The Anacrusis was first announced in June during E3 2021 by developer Stray Bombay for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is a four player co-operative shooter where four people try to survive aboard a luxury space cruiser as aliens board it, with every part of the ship becoming compromised.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chros the official launch trailer

Deep Silver and Fishlabs show the official launch trailer Chorus. This determines the right atmosphere for the space shooter. In Chorus Players take control of the ace pilot Nara, a fugitive seeking the destruction of the dark cult that created her, who must face her haunted past along the way. Together with her sentient starfighter Forsaken, she explores ancient temples, takes part in thrilling zero gravity battles and fights to unite the resistance forces against the cult (known as the Circle) and its leader, the Great Prophet.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to sign up for the Rumbleverse early access beta

In case you missed it, Epic Games announced its second-ever battle royale title at the Game Awards 2021. Developed by Iron Galaxy, Rumbleverse is a cartoony 40-player battle royale loosely themed around professional wrestling. Early footage and streamer impressions indicate that combat would be more close and personal than what we’re used to in typical battle royale games, and that combo-stacking and other fighting game mechanics would be a part of the fun.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Pirates of Gravitae Flies onto Steam Early Access

Take to the skies in your very own rocket ship. Get ready to dogfight with other scurvy space pirates in Innerverse Games’ space fighting rogue-like Pirates of Gravitae. Today, Innerverse announced that Pirates of Gravitae is coming to Steam Early Access in the Spring of 2022. A press release about the game shares more details about gameplay and the idea of Pirates of Gravitae.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Beacon Leaves Early Access and Arrives on Steam

It’s time to evolve, kill some aliens, and get off a strange planet. That’s right Beacon, Monothetic’s sci-fi rogue-like has finally arrived on Steam. A press release today provided more details about the game. In Beacon, players will become mercenary Freja Akiyama. You have crash landed on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mahokenshi - Early Access Preview Trailer

An Open Preview is available now for Mahokenshi, the game that blends adventure and deckbuilding. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay and more. Mahokenshi arrives in Early Access in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

