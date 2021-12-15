Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker
Lane Kiffin looks to close out his second Early Signing Period at Ole Miss strong in 2021.
Ole Miss heads into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with some commits on the table expected to sign and numerous other names to watch throughout the day.
After leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, Kiffin and his staff are looking to continue that momentum on the recruiting trail beginning on Wednesday.
The Rebels are expected to hit the transfer portal hard during this recruiting cycle, but here are some names to keep an eye on during the early signing period and in February.
Uncommitted Targets
LB Jaron Willis*
Status: Signed (Ole Miss)
EDGE Trevion Williams
Status: Signed (Miss. State)
ATH Tyler Banks
Status: Signed (Ole Miss)
OT Percy Lewis
Status: Signed (Miss. State)
CB Khamauri Rogers
Status: Signed (Miami)
OT Falentha Carswell
Status: Signed (Ole Miss)
OT Cam East
Status: Signed (Ole Miss)
Committed Targets:
OL Preston Cushman
Status: Signed
OT Bryson Hurst
Status: Signed
OL Jacarius Clayton
Status: Signed (flipped to Miss. State)
DL Zxavian Harris
Status: Signed
S Taylor Groves
Status: Signed
CB Nick Cull
Status: Signed
CB Jarell Stinson
Status: Signed
RB Quinshon Judkins
Status: Signed
P Fraser Mason
Status: Signed
WR Larry Simmons
Status: Signed
LB Reginald Hughes
Status: Signed
OT Timmy Gagophien
Status:
WR Jeremiah Dillon
Status: Signed
TE Kyirin Heath
Status: Signed
LB Jaylon White
Status: Signed
CB Rodney Johnson (February)
Status:
Lane Kiffin Tweets and Retweets
