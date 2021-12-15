ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSGnM_0dNP7fsJ00

Lane Kiffin looks to close out his second Early Signing Period at Ole Miss strong in 2021.

Ole Miss heads into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with some commits on the table expected to sign and numerous other names to watch throughout the day.

After leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, Kiffin and his staff are looking to continue that momentum on the recruiting trail beginning on Wednesday.

The Rebels are expected to hit the transfer portal hard during this recruiting cycle, but here are some names to keep an eye on during the early signing period and in February.

Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates throughout the day.

Uncommitted Targets

LB Jaron Willis*

Status: Signed (Ole Miss)

EDGE Trevion Williams

Status: Signed (Miss. State)

ATH Tyler Banks

Status: Signed (Ole Miss)

OT Percy Lewis

Status: Signed (Miss. State)

CB Khamauri Rogers

Status: Signed (Miami)

OT Falentha Carswell

Status: Signed (Ole Miss)

OT Cam East

Status: Signed (Ole Miss)

Committed Targets:

OL Preston Cushman

Status: Signed

OT Bryson Hurst

Status: Signed

OL Jacarius Clayton

Status: Signed (flipped to Miss. State)

DL Zxavian Harris

Status: Signed

S Taylor Groves

Status: Signed

CB Nick Cull

Status: Signed

CB Jarell Stinson

Status: Signed

RB Quinshon Judkins

Status: Signed

P Fraser Mason

Status: Signed

WR Larry Simmons

Status: Signed

LB Reginald Hughes

Status: Signed

OT Timmy Gagophien

Status:

WR Jeremiah Dillon

Status: Signed

TE Kyirin Heath

Status: Signed

LB Jaylon White

Status: Signed

CB Rodney Johnson (February)

Status:

Lane Kiffin Tweets and Retweets

