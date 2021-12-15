ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Fox News hosts attacked the January 6 committee for releasing texts in which they tried to get Trump to stop the Capitol riot

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFU2X_0dNP7bLP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwrGn_0dNP7bLP00
Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham on Ingraham's show earlier this year.

Fox News

  • Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham went after the House January 6 committee on their Tuesday shows.
  • The committee had released texts showing them pleading for Trump to intervene in the Capitol riot.
  • The texts showed a disparity between their private texts and public claims about the insurrection.

The Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham attacked the January 6 House committee after it released text messages showing them pleading for President Donald Trump to try to stop the Capitol riot.

The messages from the hosts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, which were released by the committee at a Monday hearing, showed them urging Meadows to get Trump to release a statement calling off the rioters.

  • Hannity's message read: "Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol."
  • Ingraham said: "Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."

The messages stood in contrast to how the hosts described the day's events to their viewers on the night of January 6, when they condemned the violence but suggested that far-left agitators may have been partly responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47csys_0dNP7bLP00
Hannity on Tuesday addressed the messages he sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6.

Fox News

On Tuesday night, both Hannity and Ingraham assailed the media in their commentaries about the texts, with Hannity saying he had not been contacted for comment. Insider contacted a Fox News spokesperson Tuesday morning and did not receive a response addressing the controversy until early Wednesday.

Hannity said there was no discrepancy between what he told his viewers and what he messaged Meadows. He then pivoted to criticizing Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the two Republican members of the committee, for reading his text out at Monday's hearing.

He said Tuesday: "I said to Mark Meadows the exact same thing I was saying live on the radio at that time and on TV that night on January 6 and well beyond January 6."

He later added: "And by the way, where is the outrage in the media over my private text messages being released again publicly? Do we believe in privacy in this country? Apparently not."

Hannity called himself "an honest and straightforward person."

"I say the same thing in private that I say to all of you," he added.

"Liz Cheney knows this," Hannity said. "She doesn't seem to care. She's interested in one thing and one thing only: smearing Trump and purging him from the party."

In his January 6 broadcasts, Hannity did not discuss Trump's capacity to influence the people at the Capitol.

He said in one of them: "Those who truly support President Trump, those that believe they are part of the conservative movement in this country, you do not — we do not support those who commit acts of violence."

On his January 6 show, Hannity also said of who was responsible: "I don't care if the radical left, radical right — I don't know who they are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jn7AE_0dNP7bLP00
The Capitol riot.

Brent Stirton/Getty

Ingraham on her Tuesday show also said there was no discrepancy between what she said on air and what she said privately to Meadows on January 6.

In her on-air January 6 remarks, she had sought to divert some of the blame toward antifa, a loose collection of anti-fascist groups.

She said: "Now, they were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports that antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd."

She later added: "But the point remains, if you were a Trump supporter hoping to display your support for the president, well, today's antics at the Capitol did just the opposite."

On Tuesday, she sought to downplay the Capitol attack, questioning whether it could be described as an "insurrection."

"Both publicly and privately, I said what I believe: that the January 6 breach at the Capitol was a terrible thing. Crimes were committed," Ingraham said. "Some people were unfairly hounded and persecuted, but it was not an insurrection. To say anything different is beyond dishonest, and it ignores the facts of that day."

In a Wednesday response to Insider's request for comment on the discrepancy between the hosts' public and private messaging, a Fox News spokesperson released a list of quotes from Ingraham and Hannity in which they condemned the January 6 riot, some of which are mentioned above.

The House voted Tuesday to recommend the Justice Department charge Meadows with contempt of Congress after he refused to fully cooperate with the January 6 inquiry.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Related
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Fox News Sean Hannity#The Fox News#White House#Republican
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

333K+
Followers
22K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy