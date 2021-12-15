ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota is donating $500,000 to help people affected by Kentucky tornadoes

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 5 days ago
A town in Mayfield, Kentucky, reduced to rubble after a tornado. Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Toyota said it's putting $500,000 towards helping the people affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky.
  • The tornadoes hit six US states, including Kentucky, and left severe destruction in their paths.
  • A Toyota group vice president described the situation as "heartbreaking."

Toyota announced on Tuesday that it's donating $500,000 to help those affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky which have caused severe damage across the state.

Kentucky was one of six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Missouri, that were hit by severe storms over the weekend.

Toyota Motor North America said in a statement that half of the donation — $250,000 — will go to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to support charities working in the worst-hit areas.

The rest of the money will go towards Toyota's partner SBP, also known as the St. Bernard Project, which helps communities to rebuild, the car company said in its statement.

"The devastation across the region and in a state that we also call home is heartbreaking," Sean Suggs, group vice president and chief social innovation officer at TMNA, said in the statement. "Together, let's rally around the community to support all those in need and ensure they have the resources to help on the road to recovery."

The tornadoes killed at least 64 people and injured many more in Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that emergency management people were working to find survivors and were going door-to-door, but there weren't any doors.

