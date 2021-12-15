ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US is getting 7 new international routes in 2022, including St. Louis' first transatlantic service in nearly 2 decades — see the full list

By Taylor Rains
 5 days ago
  • An airline alliance with carriers like British Airways and Aer Lingus is launching 4 new routes in 2022.
  • The partnership will offer service to Finland, Germany, England, and Spain from the US.
  • Lufthansa is also launching two new routes with a historic flight to St. Louis in June.

Airlines are anticipating a busy summer 2022 season and carriers are preparing with new and returning routes and increased flight frequencies to popular destinations.

In a press release on Monday , British Airways revealed its "Aviation Joint Business" partnership is launching four new routes next summer, streamlining travel between the US and Europe via a combined network of flights. AJB started in 2010 between Oneworld partners British Airways, American Airlines, and Iberia, with Finnair joining in 2013 and Spain-based LEVEL joining in 2017.

Aer Lingus is the newest addition after the Department of Transportation approved its membership in December 2020, despite not being part of the Oneworld alliance, according to Simple Flying . The Irish flag carrier's UK arm, known as Aer Lingus UK, will also operate under the partnership as an affiliate of Aer Lingus. It will connect the US to Manchester after receiving permission from the DOT in September .

Aer Lingus UK was an important addition because it adds Manchester to the alliance's larger network, which is where the carriers lack a strong presence, according to Simple Flying . Both of the planned routes between the US and Manchester started this month, with flights to New York launching December 1, and service to Orlando beginning last Saturday.

While flights to Manchester have already begun, the alliance will also launch new routes between the US and destinations in Spain, Finland, and England in 2022. In particular, Finnair's new service from Helsinki to Seattle will strengthen its partnership with Oneworld member Alaska Airlines, feeding international passengers into Alaska's domestic network, according to Travel Weekly .

Meanwhile, British Airways will return routes between London Heathrow and Pittsburgh, and London Gatwick and New York-JFK. American is also resuming 13 routes , like Charlotte to Rome and Chicago to Barcelona.

Moreover, Iberia will increase frequencies between Madrid and Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

In addition to AJB's new routes, Germany-based Lufthansa, which is a Star Alliance member, announced it is launching two new routes next year, including service to St. Louis . The route will mark the first time the Midwest city has offered a transatlantic route to Continental Europe in nearly 20 years, according to Lufthansa.

Lufthansa Group's low-cost leisure brand Eurowings Discover is also starting transatlantic service to the US next summer with a new route to Las Vegas. The carrier launched in July 2021 and differs from the company's short-haul carrier of a similar name, Eurowings, which dropped its long-haul flying in 2020, according to CAPA .

Take a closer look at the seven new routes launching to the US in 2022.

Between Frankfurt and St. Louis

Lufthansa will start service between Frankfurt and St. Louis beginning June 2022. The airline has not revealed details about the number of frequencies or aircraft type, but it will be the sole competitor on the route.

Between Munich and San Diego

Lufthansa will start service between Munich and San Diego beginning March 27. Details about the aircraft type and frequencies are still hushed, but the airline will face no competition. Lufthansa operated Frankfurt to San Diego before the pandemic, according to The Points Guy.

Between Helsinki and Dallas

Helsinki, Finland.

Finnair will start four times weekly service between Helsinki and Dallas on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning February 6. The seasonal route will run through October 30 using an Airbus A350 aircraft. Roundtrip fares start at $821 and the carrier will face no competition.

Between Helsinki and Seattle

Seattle, Washington.

Finnair will start thrice-weekly service between Helsinki and Seattle on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning June 1. The seasonal route will run through October 29 using an Airbus A330 aircraft. Roundtrip fares start at $877 and the carrier will be the sole operator on the route.

Between Barcelona and Los Angeles

Barcelona, Spain.

LEVEL will start four times weekly service between Barcelona and Los Angeles on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning March 28. The route will be operated by Iberia on behalf of LEVEL using an Airbus A330-220 aircraft. Roundtrip fares start at $483 and the carrier will be the route's only competitor.

Between London and Portland, Oregon

British Airways will start five times weekly service between London and Portland on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning June 6 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The route was initially scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, according to Travel Weekly . Roundtrip fares start at $562 and the carrier will face no competition.

Between Munich and Las Vegas

Eurowings Discover will start twice-weekly service between Munich and Las Vegas on Sundays and Fridays beginning March 27 using an Airbus A330 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole operator on the route.

