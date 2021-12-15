ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

What’s Up With Apple: Masks Required Again, iOS 15.2 Features and More

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIyDG_0dNP7NBL00 Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ) has reinstated a requirement that customers at all U.S. Apple Stores wear masks in an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The latest variant of the coronavirus appears to be more easily spread than earlier mutations.

Apple will require customers at all its stores, including those in states that do not have a mask mandate, to wear masks while in the store . Store employees have been wearing masks since the retail stores reopened earlier this year. In a statement, the company said:

We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the well-being of customers and employees. Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores.

On Monday, Apple released its latest update to iOS. The new version, iOS 15.2, introduces a number of features, but one controversial feature is missing. Last August, Apple announced its plan to scan photos stored in iCloud as part of an effort to warn parents and children that they might be sending or receiving child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The project, which would have scanned the photos on a person's own device, was roundly criticized by privacy groups.

The feature was expected to be included in iOS 15.2, but Apple announced a delay in September, and has now deleted the following statement from its Child Safety Page : "Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features." Rather than indicating a delay, this appears to be Apple's way of abandoning the feature.

So, what's in? Included with iOS 15.2 is an App Privacy Report that shows which data and sensors (location, for example) each app has access to, the amount of network activity for the apps and other data related to privacy.

Another new feature is the Apple Music Voice Plan, which cuts the U.S. subscription price in half (to $5) but can only be controlled by using Apple's Siri voice assistant. Support for spatial audio and lyrics are also unavailable.

There is also a new Digital Legacy feature that allows people to designate someone as a legacy contact who can have access to their iCloud account and other personal information in the event of the owner's death.

Briefly noted:

A new, common language for smart home devices is getting closer to being released. Major product makers like Apple, Amazon and Google, along with manufacturers of smart TVs and other devices, are expected to adopt a new standard called Matter sometime in spring or summer of next year. The Verge has an explainer .

ALSO READ: Why This Wall Street Firm Is Still Very Bullish on Semiconductors for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Smart Phone#Ios#Aapl#U S Apple Stores#Omicron#Csam
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Your iPhone has a secret rain map — how to access it

Apple's Weather app on iPhone models offers a constantly updated forecast of weather, air pollution, humidity and more, but it also hides a weather map in plain sight that comes with a nifty time-lapse feature. While the Apple Weather app can be useful as a widget on your iPhone's home...
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

80K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy