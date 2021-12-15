Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1.5 Million Shares of Allogene

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.5 million shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: ALLO ) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF was down more than 1% in Tuesday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) that added 1,581,099 shares of Allogene. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $22.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 37% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday :

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 71 ARKF PINS PINTEREST 50 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 15,747 ARKF FB FACEBOOK 624 ARKG PFE PFIZER 80,672 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 1,581,099 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 4,092 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 167,635 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 220,037 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 196 ARKQ JD JD.COM 56,925 ARKW Z ZILLOW 1,304 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 1,914 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 203,247 ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 1,582 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 1,973 ARKX BA BOEING 141 ARKX HOFP THALES 46,027

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

