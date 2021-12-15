Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1.5 Million Shares of Allogene
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.5 million shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: ALLO ) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF was down more than 1% in Tuesday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) that added 1,581,099 shares of Allogene. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $22.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 37% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday :
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|71
|ARKF
|PINS
|50
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|15,747
|ARKF
|FB
|624
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|80,672
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|1,581,099
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|4,092
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|167,635
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|220,037
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|196
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.COM
|56,925
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|1,304
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|1,914
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|203,247
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|1,582
|ARKW
|FB
|1,973
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|141
|ARKX
|HOFP
|THALES
|46,027
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
