Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1.5 Million Shares of Allogene

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dxoD_0dNP7G0G00 One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.5 million shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: ALLO ) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF was down more than 1% in Tuesday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) that added 1,581,099 shares of Allogene. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $22.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 37% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday :

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 71
ARKF PINS PINTEREST 50
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 15,747
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 624
ARKG PFE PFIZER 80,672
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 1,581,099
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 4,092
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 167,635
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 220,037
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 196
ARKQ JD JD.COM 56,925
ARKW Z ZILLOW 1,304
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 1,914
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 203,247
ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 1,582
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 1,973
ARKX BA BOEING 141
ARKX HOFP THALES 46,027

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
ALSO READ: Why This Wall Street Firm Is Still Very Bullish on Semiconductors for 2022

