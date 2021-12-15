Frank Carter and Dean Richardson launch ‘eco-friendly’ NFT

Christmas gifts are all about spreading love and happiness.Of course, the most eco-friendly gifts would be to write lovely notes or poems, bake cakes or give the gift of our time… but now we’re largely out of lockdown, extra hours are not as abundant as they once were. And we’re not complaining!Still, you’re likely reading this round-up because, ideally, you want to give something meaningful. Well, we’ve found the presents and gift experiences that will not only bring joy to the person receiving them but also, in many cases, will give back to the community or people making them.How we...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO