ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Frank Carter and Dean Richardson launch ‘eco-friendly’ NFT

Kerrang
 6 days ago

Frank Carter and Dean Richardson – of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – have joined forces with ‘eco-friendly’ NFT platform Serenade to launch their first NFT, Vita Brevis. The...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Six eco-friendly ideas for wrapping presents

Once you tune into the idea that any old paper can be reused, there is no shortage of supply. Get into the habit of saving the packing paper from online purchases, and to that, add discarded flower-bouquet paper, old comics, sheet music, newspapers, magazines, and so on. Haven’t opened a road map since the arrival of sat nav?
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Eco#Earth#Nft
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wcsx.com

Neil Young: His 79 Best Songs Ranked – Buffalo Springfield, CSNY + Solo

Neil Young has created a massive amount of music over the past five decades — ear-splitting rock with Crazy Horse, gentle solo acoustic music, psychedelic West coast rock with Buffalo Springfield and folk rock with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, not to mention some wild genre experiments in the ‘80s. Not everything he tries works, and not every album is a classic. But, with the release of his new album, BARN, we took a deep dive into his entire catalog. If you’re looking for his most famous songs, scroll ahead to #25, but if you’re not a die-hard fan, you might find some stuff you’ll really like here.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Meri Brown Splits, Knows Her Worth & Value: Loving Life

Meri Brown splits early this morning for an unknown destination. With her decision to jet off, she shared a reel on her Instagram of the sky and clouds outside of her airplane window. As the Sister Wives star splits for a mystery destination, she leaves behind a powerful message for her 589,000 Instagram followers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black & Girlfriend Host Baby Shower, He Puts A Ring On It

Baby fever has taken over for Kodak and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. Months ago, it was officially announced that Kodak was expecting his second child with the real estate agent, and it all came as a shock considering he was recently cuddled up with rapper Mellow Rackz on Instagram. The two seemingly suggested that they were engaged, but that soon quickly fizzled and there were reports that the couple was no more.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Owners warned as study shows dramatic rise in dog poisoning at Christmas

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but new research by The Kennel Club shows that dogs are 75% more likely to be treated for poisoned food in December compared to any other month. In fact, statistics collected by Agria Pet Insurance found that December has consistently...
PETS
ARTnews

Richard Rogers, Architect Behind Paris’s Centre Pompidou, Dies at 88

Richard Rogers, who, with Renzo Piano, designed one of the most famous modern art museums in the world, has died at 88. His firm, the London-based Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, announced Roger’s passing on Sunday. It did not state a cause of death. “A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change,” the firm wrote. Rogers has been considered one of the finest architects of his era, and went on to collect...
ENTERTAINMENT
Inhabitat.com

The best gifts for eco-friendly grandparents

The problem with shopping for grandparents is that they’ve been around a while and usually have a lot of stuff already. It’s a challenge to find something new to them that they’ll use and love. Here are our top picks this year for the grandmas and grandpas on your holiday eco-friendly shopping list.
SHOPPING
The Independent

17 best eco-friendly and ethical gifts for a more sustainable Christmas

Christmas gifts are all about spreading love and happiness.Of course, the most eco-friendly gifts would be to write lovely notes or poems, bake cakes or give the gift of our time… but now we’re largely out of lockdown, extra hours are not as abundant as they once were. And we’re not complaining!Still, you’re likely reading this round-up because, ideally, you want to give something meaningful. Well, we’ve found the presents and gift experiences that will not only bring joy to the person receiving them but also, in many cases, will give back to the community or people making them.How we...
ENVIRONMENT
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Spoilers: Did Chris Combs Get Weight Loss Surgery?

Tonight’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters leaves viewers with one big question: Did Chris Combs get his weight loss surgery? Fortunately, spoilers from a teaser at the end of the episode for next week’s episode sheds some light on this question. Unfortunately, the teaser does not look promising in regards to Chris getting the green light for his surgery. Was he unable to drop under 400 pounds to get approved for his surgery? Here’s what we know.
WEIGHT LOSS
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
ENTERTAINMENT
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Eco-Friendly Gift Wrapping

The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but in America, they’re also the most wasteful, with people creating 25% more trash & spending $1200+ on gifts and décor. Most traditional holiday wrappings and adornments cannot be recycled, so sustainability expert and author, Ashlee Piper, is going to show us easy eco-friendly, economical and stylish ways to wrap your gifts this year.
ENVIRONMENT
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After She Opens Up in Emotional Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing someone special this holiday season. Though her character, Maddie, on the Fox drama 9-1-1 is spending Christmas away from her family, in real life, Jennifer is surrounded by the ones she loves the most. This year, Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are celebrating as parents of three children — Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and their newborn son, Aidan. While the 42-year-old actress couldn’t feel more grateful, she also can’t help but miss her mom, Patricia Hewitt, just a little more than usual this time of year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy