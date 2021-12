Those who are already thinking about next year’s vacation can now book a dream vacation from over 160 destinations from Frankfurt and Munich. Whether the choice is to the Canary Islands or to exotic far off destinations, the Lufthansa Airlines flight schedule has a lot to offer. That’s because the 2022 summer flight schedule, offers an expanded portfolio of attractive new destinations as well as frequency increases on current routes and the resumption of services, which are now available for booking. The number of intra-European connections from Frankfurt and Munich will again almost reach the 2019 level with around 5,000 weekly flights.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO