IAG and Globalia are moving ahead to cancel the Air Europa takeover

“As 2021 draws to an end, Qatar Airways Cargo looks back on another eventful year. The American author and activist, Sharon Weil sums up the experience of the past 12-19 months best: ‘Navigating change is the new stability’. Qatar Airways Cargo has forged ahead with its strategic focus on growth, sustainability, and digitalization in the face of uncertainty, and we are thankful to also draw our stability from the support our dedicated customers and employees have shown and continue to show on a daily basis. We know that Qatar Airways Cargo would not be able to navigate the many challenges and changes in our industry so successfully without you. For this, we thank you”, Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo of Qatar Airways Cargo, extends his appreciation in a corporate communication.

