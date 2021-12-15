ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAG and Globalia are moving ahead to cancel the Air Europa takeover

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIAG and Globalia are advanced talks to undo the...

Flight Global.com

IAG terminates Air Europa deal but agrees January deadline to study new structure

IAG and Globalia have formally terminated their agreement under which Iberia was to acquire fellow Spanish operator Air Europa, but the two sides have settled on an end-January deadline to study alternative structures to revive the deal. British Airways and Iberia parent IAG stated on 15 December that talks over...
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

IAG competition remedies for Air Europa acquisition were inadequate: Commission

Proposed remedies from IAG to address competition concerns over its acquisition of Spanish carrier Air Europa did not satisfy the European Commission, the regulator has disclosed. IAG and Air Europa have agreed to end the acquisition proposal in its current form, with a view to looking at an alternative structure.
INDUSTRY
#Air Europa#Iag#Reuters
simpleflying.com

Backing Out Of Air Europa Just Cost IAG €75 Million

International Airlines Group (IAG) has revealed that its canceled takeover of Air Europa is set to cost €75 million ($85 million). The takeover deal, arranged before the COVID pandemic, had met some regulatory problems before today’s announcement. IAG will now pay Globalia an additional €35 million ($40 million) on top of a previously-agreed sum of €40 million ($45 million).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways Cargo extends its thanks and gratitude, plans for 2022

“As 2021 draws to an end, Qatar Airways Cargo looks back on another eventful year. The American author and activist, Sharon Weil sums up the experience of the past 12-19 months best: ‘Navigating change is the new stability’. Qatar Airways Cargo has forged ahead with its strategic focus on growth, sustainability, and digitalization in the face of uncertainty, and we are thankful to also draw our stability from the support our dedicated customers and employees have shown and continue to show on a daily basis. We know that Qatar Airways Cargo would not be able to navigate the many challenges and changes in our industry so successfully without you. For this, we thank you”, Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo of Qatar Airways Cargo, extends his appreciation in a corporate communication.
INDUSTRY
newschain

British Airways owner scraps planned takeover of Air Europa

The £420 million takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG has been scrapped, both sides have announced. They said “discussions are at an advanced stage to terminate the agreement” and it comes just weeks after the UK’s competition watchdog said it would investigate whether it breached competition rules.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

IAG boss seeks alternatives as Air Europa deal hits the skids

LONDON (Reuters) - Airline group IAG is set to cancel its takeover of Air Europa after European regulators indicated they would not allow it to go through without further concessions, though CEO Luis Gallego hasn’t given up hope of some sort of tie-up. British Airways and Iberia owner IAG’s proposed acquisition from privately held Spanish company Globalia was designed to help the group’s Madrid hub to compete more effectively against its European rivals. Air Europa provides connections to Latin America as well as serving destinations in Europe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

IAG In Talks To Drop Air Europa Acquisition

International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of Iberia and British Airways, said it is in talks with Spanish tourism group Globalia to abandon its planned purchase of Air Europa, the Spanish airline it had hoped would help it to strengthen its Madrid hub and transatlantic network to South... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

IAG ceases pursuit of Air Europa

International Airlines Group (IAG) has told shareholders its Iberia subsidiary will not pursue the planned acquisition of Spanish carrier Air Europa from Globalia. IAG, which also owns Spanish airline Vueling, announced its intention to buy Air Europa in 2019, and at the time agreed to a sale price of 1 billion euros.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Air Lease Corporation delivers a new Airbus A350-1000 to Air Caraibes and the first new Airbus A350-1000 to French bee

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has announced the delivery of one new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft on long-term lease to Air Caraibes Atlantique and one new Airbus A350-1000 to French Bee, both part of Groupe Dubreuil Aéro, from ALC’s order book with Airbus. The aircraft delivered to French Bee is the first A350-1000 to operate in the airline’s all-A350 fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Cathay Pacific reports an increase in passengers from 2020, but still far below 2019

Cathay Pacific has released its traffic figures for November 2021 that continued to reflect the airline’s substantial capacity reductions in response to significantly reduced demand as well as travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in place in Hong Kong and other markets amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Cathay Pacific...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways officially welcomed as an IATA member, adds “Superior Class”, the first A320 in the new livery will be EI-DTE

ITA Airways started operations on October 15, 2021. The first flight, Flight AZ 1637 operated from Milan (Linate) to Bari. On the same day, ITA became an IATA member. The new airline started with 52 aircraft. This will expand to 78 in 2022 with the gradual inclusion of new-generation aircraft that will reach 75% by 2025 when the total fleet will consist of 105 aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Virgin Atlantic receives a cash infusion from Delta and the Virgin Group

Virgin Atlantic Airways has announced £400m new investment from shareholders, Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines. The investment positions Virgin Atlantic to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic in a strong financial position and with a bolstered balance sheet, ready to capitalize on market opportunities as demand returns. The airline anticipates a return to sustainable profitability from 2023, driven by a recovery in air travel demand and more than £300m of cost savings, already delivered.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines announce accelerated plans for launch of regional routes

Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines have announced details of the commencement of Aer Lingus Regional flights, with tickets on sale from today. The flights operated under a franchise agreement by Emerald Airlines will commence on March 17, 2022 as Aer Lingus Regional. Today’s announcement will result in Emerald Airlines flying over 340 flights per week across 11 routes with fares starting at €29.99, with further route announcements to be made in the coming weeks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Lufthansa announces its summer 2022 schedule, will add St. Louis

Those who are already thinking about next year’s vacation can now book a dream vacation from over 160 destinations from Frankfurt and Munich. Whether the choice is to the Canary Islands or to exotic far off destinations, the Lufthansa Airlines flight schedule has a lot to offer. That’s because the 2022 summer flight schedule, offers an expanded portfolio of attractive new destinations as well as frequency increases on current routes and the resumption of services, which are now available for booking. The number of intra-European connections from Frankfurt and Munich will again almost reach the 2019 level with around 5,000 weekly flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways announces the first routes for its new Gatwick ‘BA EuroFlyer’ short-haul subsidiary

British Airways has revealed the initial destinations for its new Gatwick subsidiary, which will start flying from March 2022. Tickets to 35 short-haul destinations will also be on sale from Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The airline announced its intention to create a short-haul standalone business at Gatwick in August, similar...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

JetBlue inflight crewmembers approve five-year agreement

JetBlue with its inflight crewmembers, represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), today announced the ratification of a five-year contract. “I appreciate the hard work and dedication of both the TWU and JetBlue negotiating teams in coming to an agreement that is fair for our inflight crewmembers and that allows JetBlue to continue to grow, compete and succeed,” said Ed Baklor, head of customer care and programs for JetBlue. “Thank you to our entire inflight team for their continued professionalism throughout the negotiation process and every day.”
INDUSTRY

