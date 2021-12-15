ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Wild About Animals: Meet Beatrice & Cranberry, the red flanked duikers

By Andrea Lindenberg, Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swWDk_0dNP6O1r00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Beatrice and Cranberry, a pair of the red flanked duikers.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “ Wild About Animals ” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

Watch the full segment in the video player above to learn more.

