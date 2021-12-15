ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chris Hayes to lead Lexus UK as new director

am-online.com
 6 days ago

Chris Hayes will take over as director of Lexus in the UK on January 1, following the retirement of Ewan Sheppard. Hayes is currently director – people and planning at Lexus UK. He joined Toyota GB in 2003 before taking an overseas assignment as a marketing manager at...

www.am-online.com

am-online.com

James Birch promoted to head Leasys in the UK

Leasys, the business and personal leasing arm of FCA Bank, has promoted James Birch to the country manager role in the UK. Birch was its national sales manager since 2019, prior to which he was commercial marketing and PR director for Free2Move Lease as that brand launched in the UK.
BUSINESS
Reuters

OFFICIAL HSBC hires Chris Fincken for UK investment bank team

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - HSBC has hired former Nomura banker Chris Fincken as a managing director in its UK investment banking coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Fincken is the latest in a series of hires for HSBC's British investment banking unit as...
BUSINESS
News - What Car?

Toyota and Lexus unveil 15 new electric concept cars

Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand have shown half the electric cars they plan to launch by 2030, including SUVs, sports cars, saloons and commercial vehicles... If you don’t like surprises, we’d suggest you look away now – because Toyota and Lexus have spontaneously unveiled 15 new concept cars designed to showcase a new generation of electric vehicles.
CARS
am-online.com

Citygate Automotive completes £2m makeover of VW West London dealership

Citygate Automotive has introduced Škoda car sales to Europe’s largest Volkswagen car dealership as part of a £2 million makeover of VW West London. Work on the four-floor car retail facility, which first opened in 2014 and is located just off the M4 motorway on Capital Interchange Way, Brentford, took over 16 months to complete, having started in July 2020.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Mercedes reaches agency model agreement with car retailers in UK and Europe

Mercedes-Benz has reached an agency model agreement with its retailers which will lead to the new retail framework's introduction in the UK from 2023. The German premium brand, which had been consulting UK retailers on the change this summer, announced this afternoon (December 17) that it had agreed key points of the process which would bring the model to the UK and its native Germany in 2023.
RETAIL
Carscoops

Lexus Model Family Photo Includes Teaser Of A New Compact Crossover

While the world was busy checking out the plethora of new fully electric models by Toyota and Lexus, we noticed something weird on the background of a family photo of the whole Lexus range. Next to the current ICE-powered and hybrid models, there was a mysterious compact crossover, hinting at a new production vehicle.
CARS
am-online.com

Drive Motor Retail recognises employee success at 2021 OverDrive awards

Drive Motor Retail has recognised its top performing employees at a black-tie awards ceremony in Bristol. The AM100 dealer group’s annual OverDrive awards dinner was hosted by its joint managing directors Rob Keenan and Stuart Harrison, this year. More than 250 employees from across the business, which operates Vauxhall,...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Tribute paid to Vertu founder director Bill Teasdale

Vertu Motors chief executive Robert Forrester has paid tribute to fellow founder director William Teasdale after he dies following a short illness. Forrester announced the passing of Teasdale, at the age of 79, in a short message published via social media. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Forrester said:...
BUSINESS
Saipan Tribune

Atkins Kroll unveils all-new 2022 Lexus NX

TAMUNING, Guam—The all-new 2022 Lexus NX was unveiled yesterday in the Lexus Grand Showcase. The NX is a core model for the brand and Atkins Kroll. An intimate crowd experienced the reveal of the first three NX units that arrived on island earlier this week. Lexus brings the next...
CARS
gpsworld.com

Javier Benedicto to lead ESA’s Navigation Directorate

Javier Benedicto will become the director of Navigation for the European Space Agency (ESA) on Feb. 16, 2022, when current director Paul Verhoef retires. Verhoef has served as director for almost six years, after a 40-year career spanning the European Commission, ESA and private industry. Benedicto is now head of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

JD Sports Inks Deal with ABG for Reebok Expansion

The non-exclusive deal expands JD Sports’ right to sell Reebok’s products across its company-owned operations in North America and Europe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
am-online.com

Sandown reveals first expansion into Mercedes vans franchise

Long-serving Mercedes car retailer Sandown Group has opened its first venture with the Mercedes-Benz Vans franchise. It has converted a site, which was formerly home to a luxury yacht business, into its first Sandown Van Centre, dedicated to the maintenance and repair of the German premium brand's light commercial vehicles.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Partners With JD Group to Sell Reebok in 2,850 Stores

As 2022 gets closer, the strategy for Reebok’s revival is slowly coming into focus. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the retail and marketing powerhouse that acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, has announced a partnership with JD Group to distribute Reebok across thousands of stores in North America and Europe. Under the non-exclusive agreement, Reebok apparel and footwear will be available in more than 2,850 stores owned by JD, including JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone as well as their associated e-commerce platforms. The new partnership is the latest detail to emerge regarding strategies for Reebok under ABG,...
BUSINESS

