If you're a Spider-Man fan who is excited for all of the big blockbuster action in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you're going to have to be quite vigilant in the coming days when it comes to using social media. While many who have already had the chance to see the film are being respectful when it comes to not revealing secrets online, there are individuals lacking in character/decency/respectability who are intent on trying to ruin the experience for others (and for no apparent gain). It's a frustrating aspect of being a movie fan in the internet age – but for what it's worth, Sony is taking action to try and protect audiences from learning too much about the new release prior to their trip to their local theater.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO