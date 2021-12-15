Rates spark: Duck-diving the fourth wave

Currencies get sold on Wednesday. Good Day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to one and all! Well, I had some technical difficulties with the letter yesterday, like, the FWIW article didn’t show up on your letter, I’ll try it again today… And there were other obstacles… But I carried on… So, I read T’was The Night Before Christmas to my darling daughter, Dawn’s kindergarten class yesterday… I had a blast doing it, as I do every year. (except when I didn’t get to read to them last year) The little girls sat right in front and their focus was rapt on me and the book… The little boys… well, not so much! HA! I forget to tell you about the spots on my head yesterday… Sorry… Turns out they aren’t cancerous yet, and I was given some cream to apply on them… No burning, no cutting… YAHOO! Yesterday, I told you how the night before I hadn’t slept but an hour or two… Well, I made up for that yesterday afternoon! I was out like a light for hours! Jack Jezzro is playing his guitar to the song: Home For The Holidays to greet me this morning…

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO