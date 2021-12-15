ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rates spark: Duck-diving the fourth wave

By ING Global Economics Team
Cover picture for the articleThe ECB sticks to its guns even as stricter containment measures loom large as the fourth pandemic wave sweeps over Europe. If the ECB keeps full optionality in light of inflationary risks, it will have to contend with money markets being priced for tail risks. EUR rates caught between...

MarketWatch

Italian and Spanish bond yields rise after ECB decision

Bond yields of periphery eurozone nations rose after the European Central Bank decision, as the central bank looks to slowly reduce the rate of government bond purchases. The ECB confirmed the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end as planned in March, and that bond purchases will slow in the first quarter. The Asset Purchase Programme, in its place, will buy €40 billion per month of assets in the second quarter, €30 billion in the third, followed by €20 billion, the rate at which the ECB intends to stay until it gets ready to lift interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond rose 8 basis points to 1%, and the yield on the 10-year Spanish bond rose 5 basis points to 0.4%.
investing.com

Rates Spark: Fed's U-Turn Week

The Fed’s hawkish shift looms large over rates markets, and overshadows more dovish decisions by the BoE and ECB. We view long-end rates as capped, but short yields could make more headway, for instance on a US upside data print surprise. A cap on long-end yields. Price action in...
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
FXStreet.com

The BOE surprises with a rate hike

Currencies get sold on Wednesday. Good Day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to one and all! Well, I had some technical difficulties with the letter yesterday, like, the FWIW article didn’t show up on your letter, I’ll try it again today… And there were other obstacles… But I carried on… So, I read T’was The Night Before Christmas to my darling daughter, Dawn’s kindergarten class yesterday… I had a blast doing it, as I do every year. (except when I didn’t get to read to them last year) The little girls sat right in front and their focus was rapt on me and the book… The little boys… well, not so much! HA! I forget to tell you about the spots on my head yesterday… Sorry… Turns out they aren’t cancerous yet, and I was given some cream to apply on them… No burning, no cutting… YAHOO! Yesterday, I told you how the night before I hadn’t slept but an hour or two… Well, I made up for that yesterday afternoon! I was out like a light for hours! Jack Jezzro is playing his guitar to the song: Home For The Holidays to greet me this morning…
investing.com

Rates Spark: Let’s Talk About Rate Cuts

Central banks bringing forward the date of the first hike also sees markets contemplating the prospect of subsequent cuts, something also visible on the US curve. The tone on European rates markets should remain understandably cautious—good Omicron news or not. Caution prevails in Europe. Good news relating to the...
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes 76.00 at 18-month low amid Omicron, inflation woes

USD/INR prints eight-day uptrend, stays firmer around June 2020 levels. India’s retail inflation missed expectations in November but analysts stay hopeful of escalated price pressure. Omicron fears jump, ADB cuts growth forecasts for developing Asia. Indian WPI inflation, risk catalysts eyed ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC. USD/INR picks up...
