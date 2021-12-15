O, Christmas Crane! Santa & Friends Use a Crane to Visit Sick Children Due to COVID Rules!

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.
“I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.
Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.
“Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was...
