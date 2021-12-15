EUR/USD to find a solid support close to the 1.10 level – MUFG

Downside risks for the Australian dollar have eased in the near term, point out analysts at MUFG Bank. They warn is still too early to build long positions. “The recent turnaround in fortunes for the AUD has been driven both by positive domestic and external factors. On the external side, the AUD has derived support from the easing back of initial fears over potential disruption to the global economy from the new Omicron variant. Market participants appear to making the assumption that economic disruption will prove short-lived as the new variant spreads more rapidly and is potentially less severe. At the same time, the AUD has derived support from the recent policy shift in China which has helped to ease concerns over the risk of a sharper slowdown from weakness in the real estate sector.”

