ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD to find a solid support close to the 1.10 level – MUFG

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR has continued to weaken against the USD over the past month, and hit a fresh year to date low of 1.1186. Economists at MUFG Bank are maintaining their bearish bias for EUR/USD but the balance of risks is no longer as heavily weighted to the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD slides back under 0.6750 to pre-Fed levels amid risk-off end to week

NZD/USD fell sharply on Friday, falling back under 0.6750 amid kiwi underperformance. The pair’s mid-week post-Fed rally above 0.6800 appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. NZD/USD’s mid-week post-Fed rally appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. After running...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mufg#Inflation#Eur#The 1#Eur Usd#Mufg Bank#Ecb#Fed#Omicron
marketpulse.com

EUR/GBP – Key support holding

With both the ECB and BoE meetings now behind us, how do we assess the impact on the currencies and what it means going forward?. Interestingly, there were no major surprises on either side. The BoE moved slightly earlier while the ECB tweaked its asset purchases, with the result being that the PEPP comes to an end in March while the support it provided is only slowly phased out over an additional six months.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1331. Despite euro's impressive rally in post-FOMC New York to 1.1299 on Wednesday, then yesterday's break there to 1.1360 after ECB's unchanged rate decision, subsequent retreat to 1.1299 suggests choppy trading inside recent 1.1187-1.1382 broad range would continue, below 1.1291/99 yields weakness to 1.1254/58 but 1.1223 should contain downside.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downside risks for the Aussie have eased in the near-term– MUFG

Downside risks for the Australian dollar have eased in the near term, point out analysts at MUFG Bank. They warn is still too early to build long positions. “The recent turnaround in fortunes for the AUD has been driven both by positive domestic and external factors. On the external side, the AUD has derived support from the easing back of initial fears over potential disruption to the global economy from the new Omicron variant. Market participants appear to making the assumption that economic disruption will prove short-lived as the new variant spreads more rapidly and is potentially less severe. At the same time, the AUD has derived support from the recent policy shift in China which has helped to ease concerns over the risk of a sharper slowdown from weakness in the real estate sector.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Bounces off December high

The ECB announced a reduction of monetary stimulus on Thursday, this event boosted the surge of the EUR/USD. However, the rate found resistance at the December high-level zone at 1.1355/1.1360. Afterward, the pair declined and found support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1300. The following recovery ended at the 1.1350 mark.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: DXY set to break 97.00 – MUFG

The message from the Federal Reserve was hawkish but failed to out-hawk market pricing, explained analysts at MUFG Bank. They still expect the dollar to advance although they warn that renewed gains may now materialise until the new year. Key Quotes:. “So the dollar has weakened by about 1.0% from...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Tests Key Supply Zone

The euro jumped after the ECB announced it will cut its bond-buying program. The pair’s latest retreat seems to have been an accumulation phase for the bulls. Strong buying interest lies in the demand zone around 1.1230. A break above 1.1320 has put buyers back in the control room. 1.1380 from a previously botched reversal attempt is a major hurdle ahead.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD

The Boe Watch took informed probabilities were correct yet the BOE raised against probable expectations. Last BOE meeting probabilities were correct yet BOE failed to raise against probability expectations. RBNZ probabilities at 44% informed the RBNZ won't raise. The RBNZ raised. Probabilities are failures. What works is the 5 day...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls flirt with $1,800 as risk sentiment dwindles

Gold extends gains as the market continues to trade the central banks and lower real yield environment. A break of $1,180 opens the risk to $1,850 for the weeks ahead. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around monthly high of near $1,800, taking a breather after the biggest daily jump in six weeks. That said, the metal pauses two-day uptrend during Friday’s Asian session.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to move up despite hawkish Fed

Gold holds post-Fed rebound from two-month low, sluggish of late. Fed’s faster tapering, hawkish dot-plot failed to supersede Omicron fears, indecision over rate hike timing. ECB is likely to signal PEPP conclusion but economic forecasts are the key. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) presses on in the Asian session benefitting from...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Heading for lower lows on anticipated hawkish FOMC

The US Federal Reserve is expected to speed up the pace of tapering. The dollar gains momentum heading into the most relevant event of the month. XAU/USD is technically bearish, although the upcoming direction depends on the Fed. Spot gold trades near a fresh December low of $1,764.24 a troy...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1300 with eyes on ECB

EUR/USD pares the biggest daily gains in a week, sidelined of late. US dollar licks its wounds even as yields dwindle post-Fed. Market sentiment remains unclear on mixed updates over Omicron, geopolitics. PMIs can offer intermediate moves but PEPP, APP and economic forecasts are crucial words to follow. EUR/USD hovers...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Advancing on ECB’s tapering

The European Central Bank announced the end of PEPP by March 2022. The latest wave of coronavirus in Europe put a halt to the economic recovery. EUR/USD is bullish in the near term, although below a critical resistance level at 1.1380. The US Federal Reserve inspired rally resulted in EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Reaches below low level zone

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD shortly reached below the recent low-level zone and the 1.1260 level. However, the rate found support in the 1.1255 level before retracing up to the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.1280. A decline from the 50-hour simple moving average and passing of the 1.1260 and 1.1255...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Eyes on ECB Decision

The Federal Reserve's decision to end its purchase program and raise US interest rates next year was priced in by the markets, which prompted the EUR/USD to increase its losses to the 1.2221 support level before rebounding and settling around the 1.2290 level as of this writing. The analysis after the investors understood the content of the decisions and the statements of Fed Chairman Powell. Today, the currency pair is awaiting the most recent announcement of the European Central Bank's policies.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy