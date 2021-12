It’s now been almost twenty years since Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi was first released, and to mark the occasion Lavigne has some very exciting news.Speaking to iHeart Radio’s Lisa Worden, the 37-year-old said she’s turning the iconic song into a film to “take it to the next level”, and revealed that even after almost two decades it’s still her favourite song to perform live.She said: “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people always...

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO