Wintry weather mix hits Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather continues to brew in Oregon with snowfall expected Wednesday in higher elevations and possibly dusting the Willamette Valley.

The KOIN 6 News weather team is forecasting 1 to 4 inches of valley snow mostly in elevations above 500 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Wednesday afternoon for Clackamas, Clark, Multnomah and Washington counties.

This follows Tuesday’s wintry mix which caused some school closings and delays, as well as crashes from icy roads.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they are prepared for these inclement conditions with sand for wet roads and snowplows ready across Oregon.

ODOT and PBOT both said they had crews overnight tracking the weather to make sure the roads remain manageable.

“We’re getting ready to put deicer on the roads, but you don’t want to do that when it’s raining,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton. “We’ve got deicer trucks on the roads looking for spots. These would be up in the West Hills, that’s where it would be cold and icy. But when they start deicing depends on the forecast.”

Hamilton also noted that the agency is still prepared to take on the winter weather despite a staffing shortage.

“We’re well staffed right now for what we need. If we get hit with a major event of ice and snow, we’re gonna probably have to call in for some extra help from other maintenance crews around the state,” he told KOIN 6 News.

On Tuesday, John Brady of PBOT said the weather created “a nice kind of dress rehearsal” for possible winter conditions to come this season.

Like ODOT, Brady said on Tuesday, PBOT crews also focused on salting roads on higher elevations above 500-feet such as the West Hills.

“Because of the timing, normally shift change is at 6 a.m., we’re going to bring in the salt crews at 3 a.m. so they can put it down before the morning commute,” Brady said.

If you are planning on driving in those high elevation areas make sure your car is ready.

PBOT said to drive with chains on and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Trimet also told KOIN 6 News that ice can impact Max and bus operations so keep an eye on your route before you leave.

