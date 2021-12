From salmon and fried chicken to omelets and salami sticks, there are many innovative vegan products debuting this year!. Plant-Based World is an annual expo in North America and Europe where food brands showcase their current and upcoming vegan products to retail buyers, investors, and members of the press. Attendees get to sample vegan food and drink items, chat with entrepreneurs, and listen to seminars on various topics in the food and business world. While Plant-Based World is closed to the public, we attended the North American expo this month and are here to bring you the great news of what’s to come. Here’s a list of new and upcoming vegan products we discovered at the Plant-Based World Expo!

