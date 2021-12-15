Tiger can’t stop smiling at video comparing Charlie’s golf mannerisms to his

Tiger Woods is back.
The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes.
While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair...
