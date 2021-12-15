ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger can’t stop smiling at video comparing Charlie’s golf mannerisms to his

By Matt Vincenzi
GolfWRX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may have heard by now, Tiger and Charlie Woods will be teeing it up as a father son duo in the upcoming PNC Championship set to begin this Saturday, December 18th. In advance of...

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Reaction To Charlie’s Putt Is Going Viral

All eyes have been on Tiger Woods and his 12-year old son Charlie this Saturday at the PNC Championship. While practicing putts at the 12th hole, Charlie made a long putt that impressed everyone on the course. It even generated an awesome reaction from his father. After watching Charlie celebrate...
GOLF
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Wore Dior’s ‘Lucky’ Red Sneakers to Cheer Him on at PNC Tournament

It was a family affair for Tiger Woods at his latest tournament. On Saturday the pro golfer played in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The annual two-day exhibition event pairs pro golfers with their family members. Tiger’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, also attended as well as his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis. To kick off the tournament on Saturday, Herman donned a simple black look. She paired a black tank top with black Capri-length pants. She added a red baseball cap and simple jewelry to her ensemble and finished off the look with red and white high-top...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie finish second at PNC Championship... but 15-time major winner remains coy on return to competitive golf and insists he will NOT ask to play in a cart

It was billed by the more hyperbolic sections of the American media as ‘Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf.’ It was not even close to that. Not a light-hearted 36-hole team event where his partner was his 12-year-old son Charlie, he could ride each round in a cart and the opposition included sides led by 86-year-old Gary Player and 82-year-old Lee Trevino.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods caught up with an old friend | PNC Diary, Day 3

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s start today’s diary entry with a PSA: Not all pro-am participants are particularly good golfers. This often puts the ability of their professional competitors in stark relief. On Friday at the PNC Pro-Am, as all the photographers in north-central Florida aimed their lenses at Tiger and Charlie Woods, the man directly to their right hit for a Bad Range Session triple crown: He chunked one. He thinned the next. Flustered, he rushed his third, set up his next ball too close to the rope on the ground and then caught it with his followthrough, sending a surprise up and down the range.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Woods
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson judges Tiger Woods return in the most Phil way possible

Bleacher Report, early Friday afternoon during Tiger Woods’ pro-am round at the PNC Championship, tweeted out a split-screen video from the Champions Tour that showed Woods teeing off at the top, and his son, Charlie, at the bottom in the parent-child event. The sports website added the words: “Watching Tiger and Charlie Woods is poetry in motion,” and as of early Saturday afternoon, the tweet had some 700 retweets.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Nelly Korda gets her photo with Tiger Woods as Tiger praises Nelly

Even the No. 1 player in the world can be awed. Nelly Korda may be the best player in women’s golf, but late Saturday afternoon she was just a fan. “Hi, Tiger,” Korda said as Woods wrapped up his opening round in the PNC Championship. “I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.”
TENNIS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods Makes Return to Golf With Mini-Me Son Charlie By His Side and Wins $80,000 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back. The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes. While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Pnc Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Charlie Woods looks just like dad Tiger in sinking birdie putt

Charlie Woods looked an awful lot like his dad in sinking a 25-foot putt at the PNC Championship on Saturday. Tiger’s 12-year-old son looked like he belonged on the fourth hole at the pro-am tournament, in which major champions play alongside family members. Charlie finished seventh at the event in 2020, and looked even sharper putting for birdie here.
GOLF
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy