For too long, Ohioans have had to pay too much to get the prescription drugs that we depend on. We pay three times more for the same medications as people do in other countries, and many of us are rationing pills or forgoing essential medications altogether because of cost. In 2018, a third of Ohio’s residents reported that they did not fill a prescription due to cost. This is all while big drug and insurance companies keep bringing in record-breaking profits.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO