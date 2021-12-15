Long-Term Investment With Jimbo Fisher Paying Off For Texas A&M's Recruiting

With a new deal in place, Jimbo Fisher is ready to claim the No. 1 recruiting class

It's not as if Jimbo Fisher needed to sell himself to Texas A&M and its fanbase a second time in two months, but he gave it a shot last November. The Aggies head coach was asked if he was still intended on remaining in College Station with LSU calling.

Instead of listing a pros and cons list between the two programs, Fisher spoke of another aspect of coaching: recruiting.

“We may recruit the No. 1 …,” the Texas A&M coach said before stopping himself. “We’re gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year, OK? So I’m the dumbest human being on God’s Earth who’s gonna recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and play against them, OK?"

Fisher planted a seed inside the hearts of Aggies across the country. He ended the rumor of leaving for Baton Rouge but started a new one of the 2022 class' status amongst other programs.

That's no longer a rumor. It could be a fact come Wednesday.

The Aggies currently are top three in SI All-American's 2022 rankings. Another top prospect likely has them surpassing Georgia for the silver spot. Several more names could make Fisher's notion a reality.

A&M is doing its best to prove they belong in the SEC as a full-fledged competitor. Athletic director Ross Bjork made sure that Fisher, who has always been known for his recruiting skills, wasn't leaving the program.

The board of regents agreed to terms on a new deal for Fisher to the tune of $9 million next season. It's an investment in the head coach to build a national program.

Step 1: Win on the football field. Step 2: Be amongst the best in recruiting.

Double-check yet?

“We’ve got a lot of good stuff coming in the future here, OK?” Fisher said.

A&M is expected to have ink touch paper on several marquee names featured on SI99's list when the Early Signing Period begins. The biggest local name likely is Bridgeland QB Conner Weigman from Cypress.

Grading out as the No. 3 QB and No. 32 prospect, who's to say that Weigman doesn't compete for the role of QB1 this spring. He'll have the reps in practice since he's electing to enroll early following the fall semester.

Other local names should continue to build A&M's status as the best in Texas. Liberty's (Frisco) Evan Stewart is the No. 2 slot receiver prospect and No. 12 player in SI99's top list. Katy defensive end Malick Sylla comes in as the No. 51 player. Dickinson tight end Donovan Green currently ranks No. 69.

Beaumont Westbrook safety Bryce Anderson is the No. 75 prospect while wide receiver Chris Marshall from Fort Bend Marshall falls in place at No. 96. Of SI99's top players, 16 hail from the state of Texas.

A&M currently has six players. Only Texas comes close with two.

Where Fisher and the Aggies are winning as of late is outside the Lone Star State. The addition of Marshall back in November would have made its own headline if it not for Powell's (Tenn.) Walter Nolen committing the same day.

Nolen is the prized jewel of the entire class defensively. Grading out as SI99's No. 2 player, his addition propelled the Aggies up into their current spot. Based on a tweet from Walter Nolen Sr. , the 6-foot-4 defender is sticking with the Aggies.

Nolen, who also wasn't expected to sign early, will officially sign Wednesday.

Fisher also was able to secure the commitment of defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Fla. Initially headed to Oklahoma, SI99's No. 10 player reopened his recruiting and later joined forces with Nolen up the middle.

With his name added to the list, the Aggies now have eight of SI99's top players, trailing just Alabama with nine.

The Aggies can close out strong Wednesday. A&M has pushed its attention to closing the deal with in-state talent. Cornerback Denver Harris (No. 6) of North Shore in Houston seems to be in good spirits. So does offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (No. 78) from Atascocita, a player Fisher has kept his eye on since the days of recruiting Kenyon Green.

The decision for both seems to be down to rivals. Texas has its eye on both players and could be the deciding factor in keeping A&M out of the top spot.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Fisher said. “We’re locked in on our guys and have been for a while.”

The No. 1 class still could be solidified after the 72 hour ESP. Both defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Opa Locka, Fla. (No. 7) and linebacker Harold Perkins of Cy Park (No. 37) seem to be favorites to join A&M's defense. Both players are being pursued by rivals and are expected to sign in February

Ponchatoula (La.) safety Jacoby Mathews will also be in play before he makes his decision at the Under Armour Game next month.

The Aggies made history this season by defeating both Alabama and Auburn at Kyle Field. When defeating the then-No. 11 Tigers, two of the 100 names in the class elected to pledge their loyalty to A&M.

Fisher was asked afterward how such a victory helps in recruiting. Days after being asked about LSU and talking about the chance to finish with the top class, the fourth-year coach grinned.

“Just watch," Fisher said.

